Dispensed: How the US is confronting the novel coronavirus, Oscar and Clover's 2019 financial results, and the big business of direct-to-consumer healthcare

David Ryder/Getty Images A healthcare worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Centre of Kirkland on February 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. Dozens of staff and residents at Life Care Centre of Kirkland are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, with two confirmed cases of (COVID-19) associated with the nursing facility reported so far.

Here’s a look at what we’ve learned since then.

How the US is tackling the coronavirus outbreak

At the time I’m writing this, the US had reported more than 240 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

Companies are telling employees to work from home, hospital workers are getting asked not to travel, major conferences – including HIMSS! – are getting cancelled. It’s been remarkable to see how the outbreak has touched practically every desk in the newsroom and every part of daily life.

Personally, I’m following the conversation around coverage for coronavirus. This week, we saw Washington, California and New York require insurance plans to waive costs associated with patients getting tested for the virus.

I’m also tracking the supply issues the US could be facing. The novel coronavirus outbreak could lead to shortages of key medications like antibiotics, depending on how China fares.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel attends 2019 Forbes Healthcare Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre on December 05, 2019 in New York City.

Meanwhile, Andrew Dunn made a trip up to Boston this week to meet with Moderna.

First: you can expect a potential coronavirus vaccine to be priced about where other respiratory-infection vaccines are priced, CEO Stephane Bancel told Andrew. For context: Prevnar 13, a vaccine to prevent pneumonia, costs $US800 for four injections.

And out today: Andrew got an inside look at how Moderna’s developing its potential coronavirus vaccine.

There, he was greeted with a foot-tap instead of a handshake and travelled an hour outside Boston to Norwood, Massachusetts where most of the work on the vaccine is underway.

Read Andrew’s story here:



Bright Health; Alex Wong/Getty; Clover Health; Oscar Health; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider Bright Health CEO Bob Sheehy, Devoted Health co-founder and executive chairman Todd Park, Clover Health CEO Vivek Garipalli, and Oscar Health CEO Mario Schlosser.

We’re getting our first look at how health insurance startups fared in 2019

When I wasn’t writing about coronavirus, I was going deep on health insurer earnings for 2019.

We’re still waiting on a filing or two for Devoted and Bright Health, but in the meantime, I’ve rounded up the results for Alignment Healthcare, Oscar Health, and Clover Health.

If you’ve been following my reporting for the past year or so, you’ve seen me pull together the quarterly financial filings from the private health insurers. I cover a lot of startups with high valuations, and it’s always so difficult to get a good sense of a company’s financials when they’re private and don’t have to disclose.

Health insurers are different. They’re regulated by state insurance departments, which means they have to share what they’re taking in as premiums, what they’re spending on medical claims, how many members they have, and of course, if they’re making money or losing money.

Read on to see how they fared in 2019:

Ro Ro founders Rob Schutz, Zachariah Reitano, and Saman Rahmanian.

Signs of growth in the direct-to-consumer health space

It’s almost impossible to think about anything else this week, but I’ll leave you with a scoop I had.

Ro, the parent company behind Roman, is getting into allergy treatments and is shifting its approach to setting up “digital health clinics” for men and women. That is, associating men’s health with Roman and women’s health with Rory, akin to rival Hims and Hers’ brands.

(Relatedly: the company said Friday it’s now offering a free coronavirus assessment + free telehealth visits.)

As CNBC reported later in the week, it’s looking more and more like a model that could be a competitor to Amazon’s PillPack than a place to simply get a prescription for erectile dysfunction medication.

Read the full story here:





Buzzy healthcare startup Ro built a huge business selling Viagra and hair loss treatments online. The CEO shared how allergy pills and ‘digital health clinics’ will fuel the next phase of growth.



With that, I’ll leave you with a bit of levity.

My colleague Mary Meisenzahl writes that there’s a robot wandering around NYC informing people about the coronavirus and testing them for symptoms. It’s already been banned from one park, and honestly some days when I think of the intersection of healthcare and technology, this is completely what I’d imagine happening.



Read on for some excellent robot pictures.



And I’d love to hear more about how you’re holding up in the wake of the outbreak. Are you in one of the coronavirus hotspots? Are you already tired of working from home while practicing social isolation? Are you a healthcare worker worried about how the response to the outbreak in the US is going so far?

I want to hear from you: find me at [email protected].

And as always, you can reach the whole healthcare team at [email protected].

