How the largest health system in Arizona is handling a surge in coronavirus patients

Arizona’s hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients
Arizona’s been seeing a surge in coronavirus cases ever since the state reopened on May 15.
I spoke with Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health’s chief clinical officer and COVID-19 lead about how it’s dealing with the “concerning” increase in cases and hospitalisation. Banner Health’s the largest health system in Arizona, and it’s managing nearly half the people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases in the state.
One big thing she hopes will happen to keep the case count manageable: more masks.
You can read the full story here>>
A top VC at Maverick Ventures shares the one question he uses to figure out which startups to bet on in one of the hottest, but most crowded, parts of healthcare
- Coronavirus and the loosened regulations that followed gave new life to digital health startups, particularly in telemedicine.
- There are a lot of startups that claim to deliver healthcare virtually, and it can be tough for VCs to figure out where to invest.
- Ambar Bhattacharyya, the managing director of Maverick Ventures, shared the question he uses to figure out which ones to bet on: “What is the long-term differentiation?”
Read the full story from reporters Blake Dodge and Tyler Sonnemaker here >>
We got an exclusive look at the deck that startup Included Health is using to pitch VCs and employers on a new approach to LGBTQ healthcare
- We got a look at the pitch deck of Included Health, a startup aimed at better supporting the healthcare needs of company’s LGBTQ employees.
- Included Health CEO Colin Quinn, who is gay, founded the company after personal experiences having a hard time finding healthcare providers with whom he had a good relationship.
- The startup is in its early days, and is using the pitch deck in conversations with employers and investors.
Check out the full slide deck here >>
More stories we’re reading:
- The hunt for a coronavirus vaccine might put the pricing pressure off drugmakers (Bloomberg)
- The NBA’s ‘bubble’ environment will be so strict that playing cards will be thrown out and replaced after every use(Business Insider)
- The Trump administration paid millions for test tubes. They got mini soda bottles instead. (ProPublica)
- These are the most powerful people advising Joe Biden on healthcare as he takes on Trump (Business Insider)
- A clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine has been halted after the drug was deemed ‘very unlikely to be beneficial’ to COVID-19 patients (Insider)
