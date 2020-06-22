How the largest health system in Arizona is handling a surge in coronavirus patients

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Courtney Pedroza/Reuters Physician John Jones, D.O. tests administrative assistant Morgan Bassin for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at One Medical in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. June 17, 2020.

Arizona’s been seeing a surge in coronavirus cases ever since the state reopened on May 15.

I spoke with Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health’s chief clinical officer and COVID-19 lead about how it’s dealing with the “concerning” increase in cases and hospitalisation. Banner Health’s the largest health system in Arizona, and it’s managing nearly half the people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases in the state.

One big thing she hopes will happen to keep the case count manageable: more masks.

Courtesy of Ambar Bhattacharyya

Coronavirus and the loosened regulations that followed gave new life to digital health startups, particularly in telemedicine.

There are a lot of startups that claim to deliver healthcare virtually, and it can be tough for VCs to figure out where to invest.

Ambar Bhattacharyya, the managing director of Maverick Ventures, shared the question he uses to figure out which ones to bet on: “What is the long-term differentiation?”



Read the full story from reporters Blake Dodge and Tyler Sonnemaker here >>



We got a look at the pitch deck of Included Health, a startup aimed at better supporting the healthcare needs of company’s LGBTQ employees.

Included Health CEO Colin Quinn, who is gay, founded the company after personal experiences having a hard time finding healthcare providers with whom he had a good relationship.

The startup is in its early days, and is using the pitch deck in conversations with employers and investors.



Check out the full slide deck here >>



