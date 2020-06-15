Dispensed Daily: Developing a coronavirus drug based on patients' blood — COVID-19's effects on the nervous system — Economic assistance programs are ending

Hello,
A plasma-derived treatment for COVID-19
Over the weekend, Andrew Dunn reports on the the attempts to make a plasma-derived coronavirus treatment.
By now you’ve probably heard about the use of convalescent plasma in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which uses part of the donated blood of recovered COVID-19 patients with the hopes of boosting the immune system’s response in people actively fighting off the virus.
Well 10 drugmakers, including Japanese pharma giant Takeda, are looking at a way to standardize that process, making a plasma-based therapy that could come in handy as we face the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic later this year.
You can read the full story here:
10 drugmakers are working together to develop a treatment based on the blood of COVID-19 survivors, and they plan to start testing in humans next month
Many coronavirus patients suffer dizziness, delirium, and difficulty concentrating because COVID-19 targets the entire nervous system
- In a new review of research, doctors found that nearly half of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience neurological symptoms including dizziness, a loss of smell and taste, and difficulty concentrating.
- The study authors say these symptoms may appear before the more telltale coronavirus signs, like fever and difficulty breathing.
- Other experts and survivors have detailed worrying short- and long-term cognitive symptoms that the findings help to frame.
12 weeks ago Congress rushed in to save the US from economic collapse. But now all its assistance programs are ending.
- The federal assistance programs that tided over jobless workers and struggling businesses early on in the pandemic are set to expire this summer.
- Congress is barreling towards the July deadline, setting up a cliff that could lead to critical aid being yanked from struggling people.
- “What really concerns me is people relying on the somewhat rosy jobs picture,” labour expert Michelle Evermore says. “That was the kind of thing that pushed the Great Depression into a double-dip, easing stimulus too soon.”
More stories we’re reading:
- How investors – not doctors – are profiting from marked up emergency room bills (ProPublica)
- ‘This is clearly about race, this is not about class’: Biotech CEOs get personal about what it’s like to be a Black leader in their industry and in America (Business Insider)
- The Trump administration on Friday rolled back LGBTQ patient protections (Politico)
- We just got our first look at how healthcare startups like Oscar and Clover fared as the coronavirus pandemic hit the US (Business Insider)
