The $25 billion coronavirus testing problem — no one wants to cover the cost

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Welcome to Dispensed Daily, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider. My name’s Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer, and I’m a healthcare editor here at Business Insider.

I typically write our weekly healthcare newsletter, Dispensed. Starting this week, we’re testing out a daily version of the newsletter. Let me know what you think and what you’d like to see here – I’m at [email protected]

Nursing Home TestingStan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty ImagesMembers of the Massachusetts National Guard are sprayed down before removing their hazmat suits after leaving Alliance Health at Marina Bay in Quincy, MA in April.

The US has a $US25 billion coronavirus testing problem

Nursing homes have been the source of deadly coronavirus outbreaks throughout the course of the pandemic, leading to nearly 32,000 deaths in the US.

Getting on top of coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes requires frequent testing. The big question is, who’s going to pay for it?

As Kimberly Leonard and Blake Dodge found out through their reporting, nobody wants to cover the cost of all the testing needed.

The question of who will pay for testing isn’t unique to nursing homes either – as industries look to reopen and return to the office, if testing is a component, the cost, estimated at $US25 billion, will likely be a big hurdle.

You can read the full story here:

Nursing homes reveal a $US25 billion conundrum: No one wants to pay for the millions of coronavirus tests required to reopen the country.

HydroxychloroquineAP Photo/David J. PhillipDr. Robin Armstrong holds a bottle of hydroxychloroquine while posing outside The Resort at Texas City nursing home, where he is the medical director in April.


The FDA just revoked an emergency OK for the malaria pill hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus patients, as clinical evidence piles up against the drug

A view of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Associated PressA view of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)


Supreme Court rules that the federal law that bars sex discrimination in employment also applies to LGBTQ individuals

  • The Supreme Court decided in a landmark ruling on Monday that existing antidiscrimination employment protections apply to individuals who are gay, lesbian, and transgender.
  • In a 6-3 decision, conservative Justices John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch sided with the court’s four liberal voices.
  • The decision is a blow to the Trump administration, which argued that existing protections did not apply to people based on their identification in the LGBTQ community.

More stories we’re reading:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.