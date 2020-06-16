The $25 billion coronavirus testing problem — no one wants to cover the cost

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Members of the Massachusetts National Guard are sprayed down before removing their hazmat suits after leaving Alliance Health at Marina Bay in Quincy, MA in April.

Nursing homes have been the source of deadly coronavirus outbreaks throughout the course of the pandemic, leading to nearly 32,000 deaths in the US.

Getting on top of coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes requires frequent testing. The big question is, who’s going to pay for it?

As Kimberly Leonard and Blake Dodge found out through their reporting, nobody wants to cover the cost of all the testing needed.

The question of who will pay for testing isn’t unique to nursing homes either – as industries look to reopen and return to the office, if testing is a component, the cost, estimated at $US25 billion, will likely be a big hurdle.

US health regulators will no longer allow the emergency use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday it has revoked the emergency use authorization issued for the antimalarial medications.

The FDA had previously allowed the drugs to be used in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Clinical trials testing hydroxychloroquine will not be affected by the change.

FDA reviewers concluded that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine “are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19 for the authorised uses in the EUA.”

The decision also acknowledged “serious” heart-related side effects that the pills can cause.

The Supreme Court decided in a landmark ruling on Monday that existing antidiscrimination employment protections apply to individuals who are gay, lesbian, and transgender.

In a 6-3 decision, conservative Justices John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch sided with the court’s four liberal voices.

The decision is a blow to the Trump administration, which argued that existing protections did not apply to people based on their identification in the LGBTQ community.

