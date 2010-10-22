Dispatches From 1980: Gold To Rise To $3,500, Big Asian Power Rising, U.S. In Decline

Worries over the future of the United States, the downfall of the dollar, and the rise of Asian powers aren’t exactly new.



In fact, in 1980, a precious metals analyst Andre Hudson called for gold $3500 within two years of his prediction, according to the Montreal Gazette.

His reason: The collapse of the United States and the rise of Asia and Europe.

Note, gold didn’t exactly start to zoom for sometime after Hudson’s comments, and actually declined shortly after his prediction was made. Perhaps something to keep in mind.

Photo: Kitco

Reader John Smith tipped us off to this article in the Montreal Gazette from October 16, 1980.

