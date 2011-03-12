Dispatch From Tokyo: "There Is No One On The Streets. It's A Bit Of Ghost Town

An Australia

n friend of mine, Adam Kilby, is living in Tokyo. He was in a shopping centre when the earthquake began.



I asked him to take us through what it was like to be there.

He describes the moment that the earth started shaking, the run on food in the aftermath, and what might happen next.

Hi Katya,

It’s been pretty crazy.

Yesterday was a long and scary day.

I was shopping at a place called Rappongi Hills just up the road from my apartment — I was actually trying on shoes when the first big one hit.

I have never felt anything like it. Ran outside cause that’s what everyone else was doing and in front of me was a 20-plus story glass building, swaying from side to side violently. This lasted 4 or more minutes.

After that I walked home and in my apartment, about 20 mins later, another big one happened. Painting fell off my wall and smashed.

I counted about 25 or so aftershocks well into the night last night. It’s very frightening when you feel an aftershock in bed, and don’t know if it’s going to be another big one.

Also, last night the trains stopped so there were thousands of people just on the streets outside my place and up the road.

7/11 had no food left, supermarkets closed, restaurants closed, and this is just in my area.

I asked whether he felt the earthquake first, or heard it — although the Tsunami occured further north, stories that were told time and again after the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami of 2004, were of hearing deafening rumbling noises first — like an oncoming train — before feeling the earth tremble.

He answered:

I could hear it… It was so loud; the buildings were moving… It reminded me of lego. Us in Tokyo weren’t hit as bad as up North.

We not sure what to do, there is a nuclear reactor about 300ks away that’s meant to be leaking. So if that gets worst, we are going to leave. Airport closed at the moment tho. So we are just sitting tight.

Here’s more on the Nuclear plant that’s causing panic in Japan right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.