Dispatch from Disrupt: Intercast Network Unveils Live Video Display Unit



SAN FRANCISCO — At the TechCrunch Disrupt conference, Intercast Network launched a product which allows broadcasters to distribute their programming live via a rich display unit with accompanying social tools and e-commerce functionality.



On Monday, we spoke with Intercast’s Melissa Thompson for an overview and a demo.

Here’s the story on Intercast by TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez.

This is the first of several segments from the show, so please stay tuned!

