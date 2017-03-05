These dizzying photos of China's gorgeous skyscrapers will make you feel like you're in a video game

Andy Yeung The Choi Wan Estate in Hong Kong, China

Photographer Andy Young wishes everyone one would look up from their phones more often and appreciate the beauty and skyline of their own city. His series “Look Up” shows veiwers exactly what they’re missing.

Young’s dizzying and unique images of the varying architecture in Hong Kong, and other cities throughout China, explore the country’s public housing, tourist attractions, and shopping centres.

With over 300 skyscrapers in the metropolitan area, Hong Kong remains Young’s favourite city to photograph. “When it comes to architecture, Hong Kong is a city where old meets new,” he told Business Insider. “It gives the city a unique character.”

Ahead, 12 disorienting images of the buildings that make up China’s cities.

The Four Seasons hotel in Guangzhou, China. Andy Yeung Housing in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, China. Andy Yeung Apartments in Macau, China. Andy Yeung Lai Tak Tsuen, a public housing development in Hong Kong. Andy Yeung The Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China. Andy Yeung The Ping Shek Estate in Hong Kong. Andy Yeung The Nina Tower in Hong Kong. Andy Yeung The Choi Wan Estate in Hong Kong. Andy Yeung Public housing known as the Choi Wan Estate in Hong Kong. Andy Yeung Inside the Grand Hyatt in Shanghai, China. Andy Yeung The Fok Cheong Building, in Quarry Bay located in Hong Kong. Andy Yeung China Hong Kong City building in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Andy Yeung

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.