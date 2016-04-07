The new 'Jungle Book' movie looks completely different without special effects

The upcoming live action reboot of “The Jungle Book” has some of the most impressive CGI we’ve ever seen. While it looks like they shot the whole film in a jungle, it was actually made mostly on a sound stage in Los Angeles.

“The Jungle Book” will be out in theatres on April 15th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.