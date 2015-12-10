Disney and Steven Spielberg's 'The BFG' brings Roald Dahl classic to life with this awesome CGI giant

It’s the witching hour and the Big Friendly Giant has come to town.

A young girl named Sophie (Ruby Barnhill) cites that she’s supposed to “never get out of bed, never go to the window [and] never look behind the curtain,” but when she does, that’s where she spots the BFG (Mark Rylance).

Meeting the BFG sends Sophie on a new adventure from London to Giant Country.

Director Steven Spielberg brings the character created by Roald Dahl to life in “The BFG,” a film adaptation of Dahl’s novel of the same name.

The film is slated for the summer of 2016 and also stars Bill Hader and Jemaine Clement as other giants from Giant Country.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

