Disney Finally Put Its Oscar-Nominated Short 'Paperman' Online

If you didn’t get a chance to see Disney’s Oscar-nominated animated short “Paperman” in front of “Wreck-It Ralph” last fall, you’re in luck.



Disney Animation has uploaded the six-and-a-half minute black-and-white love story to YouTube ahead of the Awards ceremony.

The clip is reminiscent of Pixar magic, employing a silent technique used in the beginning of films “Up” and “Wall-E.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

