Disney's 'Online Originals' Head Likes First-Run, Ad-Supported Biz Model



LOS ANGELES — First-run ad-supported windows have the greatest upside when it comes to Web video advertising, said Chris Williams, co-head of Disney Online Originals during a recent Beet.TV interview.



“I am a big believer in that model to drive revenue into this medium,” said Williams, who was a panelist at the Beet.TV Leadership Webcast, presented by AOL Video and produced at the AOL Studios in Beverly Hills last week. The ad-supported media model should come before brand integration, he added.

He also discussed Disney Online Originals, which launched quietly in May and is tasked with creating original series, characters and franchises online for kids and mums with flexibility in length and type of content.

Daisy Whitney

