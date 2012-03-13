Disney's 'John Carter' Gets Defeated — Here's Your Weekend Box Office Roundup

Disney’s Sci-Fi action thriller, “John Carter,” which suffered from poor marketing, faired better than what critics expected—but not nearly well enough to take the number one spot. The film cost roughly $250 million to produce and made no where near that kind of cash flow this weekend.



Also, Eddie Murphy puts out a comedy flop in “A Thousand Words,” The Rock holds on at the box office and Reese Witherspoon continues to woo women to theatres.

Meanwhile, Megan Fox‘s romantic comedy, “Friends with Kids” bombed earning slightly over $2 million. The film didn’t quite make the top 10 with the 13 spot. And, “The Artist” dropped back from the top 10 after its Oscar glory to the 12 spot.

Here are your week’s box-office winners and losers.

