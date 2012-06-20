Check Out Disney's Incredible New 'Cars' Theme Park

Photo: Disney
Last week, Disney opened “Cars Land,” an incredible recreation of the CGI world from our favourite Pixar film, Cars.The theme park looks to be identical to Radiator Springs, the town in Cars, in nearly every single possible way.
From the Cozy Cone Motel to Mater’s Tow Shop, nearly everything in the town has been brought from the big screen and computers to real life.
And it looks pretty amazing.
Here, the lucky park attendees who get to have a fast pass can cut the line. Fast pass seems pretty apt here.
