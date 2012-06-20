Check Out Disney's Incredible New 'Cars' Theme Park

Photo: Disney

Last week, Disney opened “Cars Land,” an incredible recreation of the CGI world from our favourite Pixar film, Cars.The theme park looks to be identical to Radiator Springs, the town in Cars, in nearly every single possible way.



From the Cozy Cone Motel to Mater’s Tow Shop, nearly everything in the town has been brought from the big screen and computers to real life.

And it looks pretty amazing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.