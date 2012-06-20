Check Out Disney's Incredible New 'Cars' Theme Park

Travis Okulski
Cars Land

Photo: Disney

Last week, Disney opened “Cars Land,” an incredible recreation of the CGI world from our favourite Pixar film, Cars.The theme park looks to be identical to Radiator Springs, the town in Cars, in nearly every single possible way.

From the Cozy Cone Motel to Mater’s Tow Shop, nearly everything in the town has been brought from the big screen and computers to real life.

And it looks pretty amazing.

All the signs from the movies have been faithfully reproduced.

Here, the lucky park attendees who get to have a fast pass can cut the line. Fast pass seems pretty apt here.

We're really digging the Cozy Cone's sign.

It really shines in the landscapes as well. The mountains are fins from classic Cadillacs.

The scenery on this ride is just incredible.

The designers needed to bring a virtual environment to life without making it look too realistic.

Somehow, the designers were able to find a middle ground between comical and lifelike.

Radiator Springs itself looks like it could be in the middle of Route 66. Pretty amazing work.

At night, Flo's V8 Cafe comes alive. The fluorescent lights just look great.

There are even models of Lightning McQueen and Mater in town.

Can you believe these are real? They look just as good as the CGI in the movies.

Lighting is a big part of the town at night.

The rock formation on the left is meant to look like an air filter.

It also looks to be huge.

It really is a majestic site. We can't wait to have a go at the park.

Now here's a playground for grown-ups.

NSFW: Korea Has A Very Naughty Erotic Sculpture Garden >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.