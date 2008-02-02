Disney's Iger Gets New Deal, Pay Increase

Disney gave new 5-year contracts to CEO Bob Iger and CFO Tom Staggs, a reward for boosting the company’s stock 27% over the past two years while other media congloms have stagnated. Iger, tagged as a technocrat when he took over for Michael Eisner in 2005, has proven he has a bit of a mogul in him as well. He bought and integrated Pixar Animation Studios (along with Steve Jobs, who is now Disney’s largest single shareholder), and made ABC the first network to stream its shows online, to the initial chagrin of local TV stations.

Iger’s contract will keep him at Disney through Jan. 31 2013, and increases his minimum annual bonus to $10 million from $7.25 million. Iger also gets 3 million Disney options over a seven-year term with an exercise price of $29.50. In 2007, Iger was paid $27.7 million, including $2 million in salary and a $13.7 million bonus. Iger’s previous deal would have expired in 2010.

