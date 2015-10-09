Disney's amazing app turns drawings into 3D characters

Disney’s research arm has created an amazing app that can turn a coloured drawing from a physical colouring book into a 3D character on a tablet screen.
The character retains the “texture” of a drawing, and can even account for what you don’t colour – so even if you only colour in the front of an elephant, your 3D elephant will still have a coloured behind.
The app does that by copying pixels from your piece and adapting them for use on the object’s other regions. It also transforms your drawing into a 3D object in real time, so you can actually watch it getting colored on screen.
Check out the video of the app in action:
You can’t buy the app or colouring book yet. But you can read more of the study.
