Disney's amazing app turns drawings into 3D characters

Kenneth Rittener/Getty Images

Disney’s research arm has created an amazing app that can turn a coloured drawing from a physical colouring book into a 3D character on a tablet screen.

The character retains the “texture” of a drawing, and can even account for what you don’t colour – so even if you only colour in the front of an elephant, your 3D elephant will still have a coloured behind.

The app does that by copying pixels from your piece and adapting them for use on the object’s other regions. It also transforms your drawing into a 3D object in real time, so you can actually watch it getting colored on screen.

Check out the video of the app in action:

You can’t buy the app or colouring book yet. But you can read more of the study.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.