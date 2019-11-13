Parents are already using Disney Plus to indulge in nostalgia and introduce their Gen Z kids to childhood favourites

Disney ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a Disney classic.

Parents on Reddit are sharing heart-warming stories about introducing their Gen Z children to classic Disney films via DisneyPlus.

DisneyPlus launched in the US on Tuesday and immediately had technical issues because so many people were trying to access the new streaming service.

Parents posted photos of their kids watching “Steamboat Willie” and “Rescuers Down Under.”

It’s pretty clear that nostalgia for the classics is part of DisneyPlus‘ huge appeal.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, went live in the US on Tuesday and it looks like the play for nostalgia is paying off.

The streaming service, which contains Disney’s catalogue of films and shows old and new, was so popular that users experienced technical trouble while trying to access it.

And on Reddit, parents shared heartwarming stories of their Gen Z kids being introduced to classic Disney films for the first time.

One parent posted that their 16-year-old son had emerged from his “lair” for the first time to watch TV with her. She posted a photo of her son watching “Beach Picnic”, a 1939 short film featuring Donald Duck.

One Reddit user joked: “Damn, you got a gen z kid to come out?”

Another posted a picture of his smiling toddler watching “Steamboat Willie”, a 1928 short.

And a third Redditor posted a picture of their four-year-old daughter watching “The Rescuers Down Under”, stating they had always watched it after it came out in the 1990s.

Other users noted that some of the people most excited for the launch of Disney Plus are consumers in their 30s, the millennial generation who experienced the revival of Disney through films such as “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast.” One couple even posted about getting married in Disney World, Florida, and watching Disney Plus a day after the wedding.

You can read our guide on what it’s like to use Disney Plus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.