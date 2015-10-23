Disney's launching an app that will let you watch all your favourite movies

Disney ‘Snow White’ is among the titles that will be available.

Disney fans rejoice.

For $US15 a month, you’ll be able to watch some of your favourite Disney shows and movies using a new streaming service, DisneyLife.

There’s just one catch. The service will only be available in the UK, for now.

Launching next month, the streaming service include episodes of Disney channel shows, albums, books, and of course, movies. While the entire Pixar collection will be available, other titles, including Marvel movies and the “Star Wars” series, will not, the Financial Times reports.

DisneyLife users will also be able to download items to watch and read offline. Movies and books will be available in five languages, according to a press release.

The company hopes to expand the service to other European countries, including Italy and Spain, and continue to add new content to DisneyLife as it grows.

As for US fans, the company does not intend to bring the service to the states for now, due to possible conflicts with American cable providers and television networks, Disney’s chief executive, Bob Iger, said.

United States residents will have to use other streaming services to get their Disney fix. Disney Movies Anywhere, a cloud-based digital movie service, offers tons of classic films for purchase.

And in case you’re not looking to pay for yet another service, there’s always “The Aristocats,” which is currently available in Netflix.



