DISNEYLAND VS. DISNEY WORLD: Which park costs more to visit?

The Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, has long been known as the “happiest place on earth,” while Disney World, in Orlando, Florida, is supposed to be the most magical.

Turns out that happiness and magic come at a price.

Hipmunk recently conducted an informal study to see which Disney theme park costs more.

In order to come up with an answer, Hipmunk looked at average prices for flights, hotels, tickets, and food.

They defined a Disney vacation as a four day / four night stay for a family of four with two children ages three to nine — children age 10 and above are considered adults and have to pay full price at the theme parks.

They found that Disney World is the better deal, coming in at $US250 less than Disneyland.

Hipmunk also pointed out that it’s considerably cheaper at both Disneyland and Disney World for families who choose not to stay at a Disney Resort Hotel.

Take a look at the infographic below for the exact price comparisons:

