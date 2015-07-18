34 vintage photos of Disneyland that will make you want to be a kid again

AP Children chase around Fantasyland at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in July 1955.

The “Happiest Place on Earth” turns 60 on July 17.

In 1955, Walt Disney and President Richard Nixon led the opening ceremonies in Anaheim, California. The park held just 18 attractions, and Sleeping Beauty’s Castle wasn’t even open to the public yet.

Today, the park hosts more than 16 million visitors annually.

To celebrate its diamond anniversary, we’re taking a look back at how Disneyland came to be.

