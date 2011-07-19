HAPPY BIRTHDAY DISNEYLAND: From Rocky Start To Global Amusement Empire

Photo: Daniel Aragay on Flickr
On this day in 1955, Disneyland officially opened to the public.Walt Disney meant for his creation to be an amusement park both children and adults could enjoy.
What he ultimately created, however, was a multi-billion dollar operation that has expanded beyond amusement parks to include cruises, resorts, and even a planned city.
We’ve charted the history Disney theme parks, beginning with the place (and incredibly lucrative money-making venture) that first took Disney from the screen to real life.
He imagined an amusement park adults and children could enjoy together.
Disney invited reporters and special guests to the park on July 17, 1955, for the park's dedication. It was a fiasco.
Plumbers were on strike, so the drinking fountains didn't work. Women's heels sunk into the newly poured asphalt. There were so many counterfeit tickets that the park was overrun with guests.
Disney and company execs would later refer to the day as 'Black Sunday.'
The first person to buy a ticket and enter the park was David MacPherson.
Attractions cost between $0.10 and $0.35 per ride.
Today, general admission costs $80 and rides are included in the price.
Sources: JustDisney.com and Disney.com
He also wanted to tap into East Coast markets.
His brother and business partner, Roy, stayed on as CEO of Disney to oversee the completion of Disney World.
The park today is the most popular in the world, with around 17 million visitors annually.
It was initially meant to be an 'Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow' -- a Utopian city planned by Walt Disney -- but ultimately became a theme park.
The planned-city concept was later translated in the construction of Celebration, FL.
It was renamed Disneyland Paris two years later.
They agreed to build Disney California Adventure in 1995.
It took to the sea on July 30, 1998.
Negative press impacted early attendance.
Cast members speak English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.
The project cost a whopping $1.1 billion.
Its attendance was bested only by Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida (16.97 million visitors).
Source: TEA Attendance Report
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.