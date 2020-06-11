Disneyland is aiming to reopen its theme parks July 17

Disney Parks Disneyland and Disney California Adventure could both open to the public on July 17.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, announced plans for a phased reopening.

Pending state and local government approval, Downtown Disney District would begin reopening on July 9.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks would reopen on July 17.

Theme park capacity will be significantly limited.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disneyland could open as early as July 17.

In a Wednesday press release, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products announced phased plans to reopen Disneyland Resort next month, pending state and local government approval.

The theme parks closed for the fourth time in history on March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the dates you need to know:



We are pleased to announce our proposed plans to begin a phased reopening of the @Disneyland Resort. We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Happiest Place on Earth! Learn more on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/jWtAONQdzP pic.twitter.com/e9vvkoeVUW — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) June 10, 2020

The Downtown Disney District would reopen first on July 9.

The theme parks would open next with Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopening on July 17.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel would reopen on July 23. The Disneyland Hotel will open at a later date.

What you need to know about the parks reopening:



Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images A fan stands outside the closed entrance to Disneyland.

Theme park capacity will be significantly limited “to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing.”

Attendance will be managed by a new reservation system that will require guests, including annual pass holders, to acquire reservations in advance.

As a result, Disney is placing a temporary pause on new ticket sales along with annual pass sales and renewals. Disney Parks will release more details on the reservation system in the near future.

Parades and nighttime spectaculars will not be available when the parks reopen. They will return at a later date. Character meet and greets will also be temporarily unavailable, though characters will still be in the parks.

Increased cleaning measures and health and safety protocols will be implemented across the Disneyland Resort upon reopening. Disney will make a guest experience team available throughout the parks and Downtown Disney to answer any guest questions regarding new policies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.