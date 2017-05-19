What it's like to be a member at Club 33, Disney's most exclusive experience

Instagram/Disneyland33member Welcome to your dream experience.

If you’re looking for the ultimate exclusive Disney experience, visiting Club 33 in Disneyland is it.

Located in the center of New Orleans Square, now at 33 Orleans Street, the club is a members-only dining experience consisting of the restaurant and the jazz lounge Le Salon Nouveau. Members also get access to the 1901 Lounge in California Adventure. It’s also the only place to serve alcohol in the California park.

The club was originally designed as a place for Walt Disney to entertain guests and business associates, but he died about five months before it was officially opened.

The invite-only membership has a waitlist that has been opened and closed over the years due to high demand. According to one Club 33 member, there is a $25,000 to $100,000 initiation fee and $12,500 to $30,000 annual fee, depending on the level of membership.

The whole experience is super secretive, but one Club 33 member, who runs an Instagram account dedicated to photos of the exclusive experience, shared some pictures with us.

Take a look at how Disney’s elite spend their time in style:

Welcome to Club 33. Previously, members had to ring a bell to get in. Now, they put their pass against this, and the staff is notified. Instagram/Disneyland33member After entering a door in New Orleans Square, you come upon the Court d'Anges, or the Court of Angels. Instagram/Disneyland33member It was once open to the public, but it's now only opened to members. Instagram/Disneyland33member Walk up the stairs, and you're there. This floor mosaic greets you as you walk into the doors that lead to Le Salon Nouveau and Le Grand Salon, the dining room. Instagram/Disneyland33member You can also spot Alfred the vulture atop a grandfather clock in the reception area. The animatronic bird speaks with some prerecorded lines. Instagram/Disneyland33member Up some stairs and down this hallway, guests are taken to Salon Nouveau and Le Grand Salon. Instagram/Disneyland33member After passing through a dark wine cellar, guests encounter booths that feature various objects and paintings with certain themes, like the Haunted Mansion. The pictures in the booths change, 'sort of like the ones in the Haunted Mansion, but less frequently,' a Club 33 member told INSIDER. Instagram/Disneyland33member This is Le Salon Nouveau. This jazz lounge is exclusive to platinum and executive members and their accompanied guests. 'I have seen members come to the park just to take their guests into Le Salon Nouveau,' he told us. Instagram/Disneyland33member The bar was made to look like it was carved by hand. Instagram/Disneyland33member The bar menu includes flights you can try out, like this rum flight that features drinks, snacks, and a meal. Instagram/Disneyland33member This might be the bar area, but items from Le Grand Salon may be ordered. It really is a nice looking bar. Instagram/Disneyland33member Spotted on the far wall is this painting, which comes 'alive' as the musicians slip away to play music from paintings behind the bar. Instagram/Disneyland33member Take a look to the right in the far back corner. Instagram/Disneyland33member That's an old elevator from the original club that took members to the second floor. It has been made into a booth. 'It is a tight squeeze, and I've never seen anyone use it,' the club member said. Instagram/Disneyland33member A small room near another back corner is called the Louie Room and features a small table near a window and a painting. It leads to a back exit used by staff. Instagram/Disneyland33member This is the secret little corner. Instagram/Disneyland33member Guests head to Le Grand Salon to eat. The food is served, and it all... Instagram/Disneyland33member ... looks... Instagram/Disneyland33member ... delicious! Instagram/Disneyland33member You can also hang out on the balcony. Instagram/Disneyland33member There's plenty of gear to purchase, like these special Mickey Mouse ears with the old logo (R) and new (L)... Instagram/Disneyland33member ...and this special limited edition Dooney and Bourke purse. There's also a wallet. Instagram/Disneyland33member Club members now also have another exclusive place to hang out: the 1901 Lounge in California Adventure. The reception area features a portrait of Walt Disney behind the desk. Instagram/Disneyland33member This room in the lounge features a ton of artifacts from Walt Disney's office. Instagram/Disneyland33member The objects include some old books and vintage Mickey and Minnie dolls. Instagram/Disneyland33member There's also another fancy bar. Instagram/Disneyland33member Also found on Royal Street is the Dream Suite. Instagram/disneyland33member While even Club 33 members can't stay here, they can get access to private tours, where they can see the bedrooms. Instagram/Disneyland33Member The living area has a gorgeous fireplace. Instagram/Disneyland33member The club member told us that he has read about contests to stay in the suite and that high ranking executives have stayed there. Insagram/Disneyland33member This cabinet is in the suite and even features Cinderella's glass slipper. Instagram/Disneyland33member And of course the suite has fancy bathrooms. This is a glimpse at one. Instagram/Disneyland33member It's an exclusive experience many dream of. Instagram/Disneyland33member

