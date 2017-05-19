What it's like to be a member at Club 33, Disney's most exclusive experience

If you’re looking for the ultimate exclusive Disney experience, visiting Club 33 in Disneyland is it.
Located in the center of New Orleans Square, now at 33 Orleans Street, the club is a members-only dining experience consisting of the restaurant and the jazz lounge Le Salon Nouveau. Members also get access to the 1901 Lounge in California Adventure. It’s also the only place to serve alcohol in the California park.
The club was originally designed as a place for Walt Disney to entertain guests and business associates, but he died about five months before it was officially opened.
The invite-only membership has a waitlist that has been opened and closed over the years due to high demand. According to one Club 33 member, there is a $25,000 to $100,000 initiation fee and $12,500 to $30,000 annual fee, depending on the level of membership.
The whole experience is super secretive, but one Club 33 member, who runs an Instagram account dedicated to photos of the exclusive experience, shared some pictures with us.
Take a look at how Disney’s elite spend their time in style:
Welcome to Club 33. Previously, members had to ring a bell to get in. Now, they put their pass against this, and the staff is notified.
After entering a door in New Orleans Square, you come upon the Court d'Anges, or the Court of Angels.
Walk up the stairs, and you're there. This floor mosaic greets you as you walk into the doors that lead to Le Salon Nouveau and Le Grand Salon, the dining room.
You can also spot Alfred the vulture atop a grandfather clock in the reception area. The animatronic bird speaks with some prerecorded lines.
After passing through a dark wine cellar, guests encounter booths that feature various objects and paintings with certain themes, like the Haunted Mansion. The pictures in the booths change, 'sort of like the ones in the Haunted Mansion, but less frequently,' a Club 33 member told INSIDER.
This is Le Salon Nouveau. This jazz lounge is exclusive to platinum and executive members and their accompanied guests. 'I have seen members come to the park just to take their guests into Le Salon Nouveau,' he told us.
The bar menu includes flights you can try out, like this rum flight that features drinks, snacks, and a meal.
This might be the bar area, but items from Le Grand Salon may be ordered. It really is a nice looking bar.
Spotted on the far wall is this painting, which comes 'alive' as the musicians slip away to play music from paintings behind the bar.
That's an old elevator from the original club that took members to the second floor. It has been made into a booth. 'It is a tight squeeze, and I've never seen anyone use it,' the club member said.
A small room near another back corner is called the Louie Room and features a small table near a window and a painting. It leads to a back exit used by staff.
There's plenty of gear to purchase, like these special Mickey Mouse ears with the old logo (R) and new (L)...
Club members now also have another exclusive place to hang out: the 1901 Lounge in California Adventure. The reception area features a portrait of Walt Disney behind the desk.
While even Club 33 members can't stay here, they can get access to private tours, where they can see the bedrooms.
The club member told us that he has read about contests to stay in the suite and that high ranking executives have stayed there.
