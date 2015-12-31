Disneyland is making a 'Star Wars' land

Disneyland is about to get some big changes in the new year.

In order to make way for its new “Star Wars”-themed land in the park it will close several attractions in January 2016.

The Los Angeles Times reports Disneyland will shutter several of its attractions in Frontierland starting January 10 including Big Thunder Ranch, Big Thunder Ranch petting zoo, and Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree. Eatery Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue will also close.

JonnyBoyca/Wikimedia commons The entrance for Big Thunder Ranch.

Disneyland favourite Splash Mountain isn’t going anywhere.

Other nearby attractions will temporarily close including Fantasmic, the Mark Twain Riverboat, the Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, the Disneyland Railroad, the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes, and the Sailing Ship Columbia.

While some of the parks attractions will close, visitors can see some of the newer “Star Wars” additions which were as part of the parks’ Season of the Force celebration which kicked off November 16.

Tomorrowland’s Space Mountain has been converted to Hyperspace Mountain which sends fans into a battle between X-wings and TIE fighters.

Disney/Lucasfilm Concept art for Hyperspace Mountain.

The “Star Tours” ride has been updated to include footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Visitors can also check out the new Star Wars Launch Bay to check out “Star Wars” video games, replicas of “Star Wars” ships and vehicles, costumes, merchandise, and a themed cantina.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the plans for the “Star Wars”-themed park back in August at fan event D23.

Disney/Lucasfilm Concept art for ‘Star Wars’ land.

“Star Wars” will have two big attractions. One ride will put guests in control of Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon.

Another will include a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

There is no set date yet for the opening of “Star Wars” land in both Anaheim, California’s Disneyland and Orlando, Florida’s Disney World.

