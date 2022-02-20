I’m a VIP tour guide at Disneyland. Here are 12 of my favorite things to do in the parks.

- I’m a VIP tour guide at Disneyland who’s been visiting the California parks my entire life.
- I always grab food and drinks at Joffrey’s, Corn Dog Castle, Adorable Snowman, and Oga’s Cantina.
- Pixar Pier is a great spot to snap photos, and you can watch the fireworks from Incredicoaster.
But the line at Starbucks can get really crowded and waiting can take up precious park time.
Try starting your day in California Adventure instead and grabbing a coffee from the Joffrey’s cart between the boardwalk and the pier.
Disneyland is covered in artwork and has so many other cool photo areas, like the wall on Pixar Pier.
At Corn Dog Castle in California Adventure, you can try the hot-link corn dog.
If you’re not a spice lover this may not be for you. But if you don’t mind turning up the heat, you’ll thank me later.
The nondairy mango soft-serve is covered in yummy fixings like chamoy, diced mango, and a splash of tequila.
It’s the perfect sweet-and-spicy treat for a warm day.
These small moments can create lifelong memories, and they always put a smile on my face — especially when you get to see more obscure characters, like Goofy’s son Max.
On the fictional planet of Batuu, you feel completely transported, and it’s very easy to forget you’re still in the theme park.
It’s a great place for unique shopping, dining, and character experiences. You can eat a Ronto Wrap at Ronto’s Roasters, build a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, and hunt rebel scum with Kylo Ren.
You can dress it up or down as much as you want and completely make it your own.
It’s a fun way to interact with park employees as well — I know I’m always on the lookout for a great bound at work.
I’m not an artist by any means, but this class always pleasantly surprises me.
It’s a nice break from the hustle and bustle of the parks and crowds. It’s also a great place to get a little bit of air conditioning on a warmer day.
You’ll see people stop what they’re doing and look around as the lights make their way up the street throughout the whole land.
It’s one of those small moments that’s really special to be a part of.
You get a bird’s-eye view of the beautiful display with the thrill of an amazing coaster.
This is my favorite unique way to enjoy the nighttime show.
If I’m not Disneybounding, you can catch me head to toe in mouse print.
You can shop your park favorites online when they’re out of season to save some money, or you can try other authorized Disney merch sellers like Box Lunch Gifts or Her Universe.
It’s open for all ages, and guests over 21 can enjoy up to two alcoholic beverages a visit.
It can be very hard to get a reservation, but it does have a daily walk-up waitlist. I highly recommend trying to join it toward the end of your night because that’s when it seems to be the least busy.
