Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park just raised ticket prices – a visit on the most popular days will now cost you $164

A view of Main Street, USA, and Cinderella Castle at Disney World in August 2020. Charles Sykes/AP

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park raised many admission ticket prices on Monday.

A one-day ticket to a single park now costs $US164 ($AU219) on the busiest visitor days of the year.

The cheapest one-day tickets stayed the same price; others rose as much as 8%, the LA Times reports.

The Happiest Place on Earth just got a little pricier.

Disneyland and the adjacent Disney California Adventure Park hiked most of the daily ticket prices for their Southern California theme parks on Monday.

These prices increased by anywhere from 3% to 8%, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The cheapest tickets, those in Tier 1 of Disney’s pricing system, have stayed the same at $US104 ($AU139) for a single-day, single-park trip. Prices for every other tier, however, have gone up. Tier 2 tickets jumped from $US114 ($AU152) to $US119 ($AU159), Tier 3 tickets from $US124 ($AU166) to $US134 ($AU179), Tier 4 tickets from $US139 ($AU186) to $US149 ($AU199), and Tier 5 tickets from $US154 ($AU206) to $US159 ($AU212).

In addition, Disney has added a sixth tier to encompass tickets for the days of the year with the greatest visitor demand, such as holidays. In Tier 6, a single-day visit to one park will cost visitors $US164 ($AU219).

Besides admission prices, Disney also raised parking fees. Daily parking rates climbed from $US25 ($AU33) to $US30 ($AU40), according to The Mercury News. At the resort’s hotels, self-parking costs rose from $US25 ($AU33) to $US40 ($AU53), and valet parking went from $US35 ($AU47) to $US50 ($AU67).

In August, Disney overhauled its annual pass system at Disney World in Florida, announcing a new system with prices ranging anywhere between $US399 ($AU533) and $US1,299 ($AU1,734). Disneyland and Disney World also recently ditched FastPass, which had allowed visitors to skip ride lines for free, and announced that visitors would instead need to pay $US15 ($AU20) to $US20 ($AU27) extra per ticket to cut lines.