There's a bar with secret drinks in the middle of a Disney park

Cassidy Hopkins It’s the happiest hour on Earth.

Tucked away inside the happiest place on Earth is an even happier place: the Cove Bar.

The bar overlooks Paradise Pier in the Disney California Adventure park. Due to Disney’s strict alcohol policy, it’s one of the few places in which you can order an adult beverage.

But what makes the Cove Bar an even more coveted spot is its secret cocktail menu. While a regular bar menu is available, few know about the secret drinks.

Secret menu items include the Fun Wheel, Zombie, Nebula, and the Sea Witch. Other drinks are inspired by Disney movies, like the Black Pearl from “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

The potent concoctions, created by Disney bartenders, are a great way to finally get “It’s a Small World” out of your head.

For more info, check out the video below.

