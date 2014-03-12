Disney In Talks To Buy One Of The Largest YouTube Content Producers For $US500 Million

Disney is in talks to buy one of the largest networks that produces video for YouTube for $US500 million, according to Re/code.
Maker Studios creates content aimed mostly at millennials.
Re/code reports Maker receives 5.5 billion views per month on its channels.
Maker is home to one of YouTube’s biggest stars, “PewDiePie,” a 24-year-old Swedish video game commenter, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjelberg.
All together, Kjelberg has received 3.7 billion views on YouTube and has 23.9 million subscribers.
The Financial Times valued Maker at $US300 million in 2013.
The Mouse House wouldn’t be the first studio to invest in YouTube talent.
DreamWorks Animation purchased AwesomenessTV for $US33 million last year, a deal that could eventually pay up to $US117 million.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.