Disney In Talks To Buy One Of The Largest YouTube Content Producers For $US500 Million

Youtube Screenshot Maker works with one of YouTube’s biggest stars Felix Arvid Ulf Kjelberg, better known as PewDiePie.

Disney is in talks to buy one of the largest networks that produces video for YouTube for $US500 million, according to Re/code.

Maker Studios creates content aimed mostly at millennials.

Re/code reports Maker receives 5.5 billion views per month on its channels.

Maker is home to one of YouTube’s biggest stars, “PewDiePie,” a 24-year-old Swedish video game commenter, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjelberg.

All together, Kjelberg has received 3.7 billion views on YouTube and has 23.9 million subscribers.

The Financial Times valued Maker at $US300 million in 2013.

The Mouse House wouldn’t be the first studio to invest in YouTube talent.

DreamWorks Animation purchased AwesomenessTV for $US33 million last year, a deal that could eventually pay up to $US117 million.

