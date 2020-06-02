'Star Wars' stormtroopers are enforcing new social distancing rules at Disney World

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Disney Springs at Walt Disney World reopened with social distancing measures.

Stormtrooper characters from the “Star Wars” franchise are instructing visitors to practice social distancing.

Two stormtroopers stationed on a balcony compliment people’s face coverings and tell people to “stay in your sector” and “move along.”

The stormtroopers’ new roles could indicate how Disney World will use its characters to enforce safety measures when the theme park itself reopens.

Walt Disney World’s shopping district, Disney Springs, reopened on May 20 in Orlando, Florida. In order to minimise coronavirus-related risks, new rules require face coverings, temperature checks, and social distancing measures.

Helping enforce those rules are stormtrooper characters from the “Star Wars” universe.

A video shared by Attractions Magazine shows two stormtroopers stationed on a balcony engaging in comedic banter and reminding visitors to practice social distancing.

“Some nice face coverings down there. Probably nicer than these helmets,” one of the stormtroopers says in the video.

In another bit, one of the characters yells, “Hey, you! With the face covering!” only to be mocked by the other trooper saying, “They all have face coverings.”

“Well, we made them all look,” the trooper says.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Stormtroopers at Disney Springs.

One of the stormtroopers also tells the other to “stay in your sector,” drawing an invisible line with an armoured hand, and tells the crowd to “keep moving.”

Disney World itself has remained closed since March, but is slated to begin a phased reopening July 11. The coronavirus-conscious stormtroopers could indicate how the theme park plans to utilise its colourful cast of characters to enforce safety measures.

