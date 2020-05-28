Disney World is set to reopen on July 11 with masks and temperature checks required

AP Photo/John Raoux Magic Kingdom at Disney World in January.

Disney World is set to reopen gradually on July 11, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday.

Disney told a Florida task force that it planned to open its Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom parks first, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Masks and temperature checks will be enforced, and handwashing and social distancing will be encouraged.

Walt Disney World is set to reopen this summer – with masks and temperature checks required – after it closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney’s park in Orlando, Florida, plans to open its Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom sections on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday.

Masks and temperature checks will be required for guests and employees, and handwashing and social distancing will be encouraged, Disney told Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force, which approved the plan, sending it to the governor for final approval.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for details about other restrictions the park could deploy as it seeks to reopen. It’s likely it could limit capacity, as it did when it reopened its park in China.

The CNN reporter Frank Pallotta tweeted that Disney World would temporarily suspend parades and fireworks.

Last week, the company reopened Disney Springs, the park’s Disney-themed mall with restaurants and shops.

Earlier this month, Disneyland Shanghai reopened with similar requirements, including masks and social distancing. The park is operating at a limited capacity, and tickets sold out quickly.

