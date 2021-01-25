A Disney World employee notified police after suspecting that a person who called to buy tickets was being abused

SOPA Images/Getty Images A Disney World employee’s phone call led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man.

A woman called Disney World pretending to buy tickets to the theme park on January 9.

The Disney employee helping her realised she was being physically abused and alerted police.

A 38-year-old man was later arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and more.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Disney World employee took action in early January after suspecting a customer they were helping over the phone was being physically abused.

Orlando, Florida news station WESH 2 reported that a Pennsylvania woman called the theme park on January 9 and pretended to buy tickets. While on the phone, the woman was heard yelling “get off me” and “get away from me,” according to the outlet.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania later confirmed to the station that the unnamed Disney employee called 911 to alert police of the situation.

The 911 call from a Disney World employee later led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man

Before calling police, the Disney employee asked the caller yes-or-no questions that allowed her to explain her situation without letting her boyfriend know she was trying to get help.

When the employee asked if the caller was actually trying to book a vacation, she replied “no,” police told WESH 2. The booker also reportedly asked if someone was hurting her and if she needed law enforcement sent to her home. She reportedly responded “yes” to both questions.

Upon police arrival at the scene, the woman told authorities that she and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Wayne Shiflett, had been arguing over his job selling fire extinguishers.

She told him at the time that she wanted him to get a “real job,” and he responded by grabbing her throat, slapping her, and threatening to kill her, according to Pennsylvania’s Fox 43.

Shiflett was arrested and faces charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.