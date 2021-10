13 Disney World attractions that are still there 50 years after the theme park opened

Frontierland’s Country Bear Jamboree, a musical attraction with a cast of singing bears, has been entertaining Disney World guests for 50 years.

In addition to being an opening-day Disney World attraction, Frontierland’s Country Bear Jamboree is one of the last attractions Walt Disney worked on before his death in 1966, according to Disney World’s website.

The show was originally slated to run at Walt’s never-built Mineral King ski resort, but moved to the Magic Kingdom when the project was canceled, as the OC Register reported.