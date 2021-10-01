13 Disney World attractions that are still there 50 years after the theme park opened

The attraction was inspired by “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln,” a show that Walt Disney developed for the 1964 New York World’s Fair, according to Walt Disney World’s website.
“Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” marked the first time the Walt Disney Imagineering team had ever created a human animatronic, according to Disney’s website. The 25-minute-long show runs continuously throughout the day, the website says.
The Haunted Mansion has added an interactive queue and deeper storyline over the years, but many of the attraction’s special effects haven’t changed since the ride’s opening.
Disney World’s Mad Tea Party attraction has been a mainstay of the theme park since it opened.
Mad Tea Party riders spin in a colorful, oversized teacup to a version of the “Unbirthday Song” from the 1951 film, “Alice in Wonderland,” which inspired the attraction.
You can curb the intensity by turning the wheel more slowly or not turning it at all and just enjoying the ride.
Peter Pan’s Flight is one of the few remaining attractions that has been around since opening day at both Disneyland and Disney World.
Riders of Peter Pan’s Flight sail in pirate ships through familiar scenes from the 1953 animated film. The ride remains largely unchanged, though the queue did receive an overhaul that takes guests on an interactive adventure inside the Darling family home.
Not only is the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel a Disney World opening-day attraction, it’s also about 50 years older than most rides at the theme park.
The carousel was originally built in 1917 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company and was operated as the Liberty Carousel at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan, according to the Walt DIsney World website.
The 90-horse carousel, which went by the name of Cinderella’s Golden Carousel when Disney World opened, is also the largest in North America, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
Disney World visitors have been walking through the Swiss Family Treehouse for 50 years.
The Tomorrowland Speedway – a version of Disneyland’s Autopia – is an almost half-mile race track.
The track is modeled after the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to the Disney Parks Blog, and the cars are small enough (and travel slow enough) for kids to get behind the wheel.
The ride has undergone a few name changes over the years. It opened as the Grand Prix Raceway, according to The Mouse For Less, and went through a stint as the Tomorrowland Indy Speedway before landing on its current name.
The Walt Disney World Railroad has stations on Main Street, USA, in Frontierland, and in Fantasyland.
The four narrow-gauge trains that traverse the one-and-a-half-mile track surrounding the Magic Kingdom are named for Walt, his brother Roy, his wife Lillian, and Imagineer Roger E. Broggie, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
Like Country Bear Jamboree, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room is a musical revue, though this one is populated by birds rather than bears.
This attraction in Magic Kingdom is based on Disneyland’s Enchanted Tiki Room, which marked the first instance of Disney’s groundbreaking audio-animatronic technology in the company’s parks, according to the Walt Disney World website.
The Disney World attraction went by the name Tropical Serenade when it opened, as the Disney Parks Blog reported, and went through a few other iterations before receiving its current name in 2011.