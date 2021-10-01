50 magical photos of Disney World from the last 50 years

At the opening of Disney World in 1971, none other than Julie Andrews was there to sing through the streets of Magic Kingdom. Julie Andrews performs in front of Prince Charming’s Regal Carousel in Magic Kingdom on October 13, 1971. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Just imagine what it would’ve been like to see Mary Poppins singing through the streets of Disney.

By the following year, people were embracing the Disney World lifestyle. A tourist hugging Minnie Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in August 1972. Jonathan Blair/Corbis via Getty Images Literally.

The Mickey Mouse balloons have been part of Disney’s magic from the beginning. Disney World in October 1974. Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images Here they are back in 1974.

No one is immune from Mickey and friends’ charms – not even legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, seen here in 1976. Arnold Palmer at the 6th Annual Walt Disney World Golf Classic in October 1976. Walt Disney Productions/Getty Images The Walt Disney World Golf Classic ended in 2012 after 41 years.

Welsh singer Shirley Bassey also got into the spirit during a 1979 visit. Welsh singer Shirley Bassey dressed in period costume during a visit to Walt Disney World in 1979. David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images Now, dressing up as an adult is forbidden — so people get creative. It’s called “ DisneyBounding .”

Goofy took advantage of the Florida location of Disney World in 1980. Goofy water-skiing in 1980. Francois LE DIASCORN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Goofy’s athleticism is impressive.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant, seen here in 1980, is the only ride that can be found at all six Disney parks around the world. Dumbo flying in 1980. Francois LE DIASCORN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The Magic Kingdom version opened in 1971 with the park. It was closed in 2012 for renovations, before reopening in December of that year.

Epcot opened in 1982 – that’s when the famous giant sphere first made its appearance. Epcot opened on October 1, 1982. Roger Viollet via Getty Images Epcot is twice the size of its neighbor Magic Kingdom.

We can think of nothing cheerier than seeing Boston College cheerleaders perform in front of Cinderella Castle in December 1982. Boston College cheerleaders along with the BC band perform out in front of the Cinderella Castle in 1982. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Magic Kindom is the perfect venue for cheerleading — it’s already one of the cheeriest places on Earth.

These ’80s visitors in matching Hawaiian shirts munched down on popsicles during a stroll through the park. Tourists in Disney World in 1983. Francois LE DIASCORN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images There are iconic Disney snacks at every park all around the world.

Mickey, Minnie, and Donald have been making our days since they were first created. The Batten children meet their dream friends at Disney World in 1984. Russell McPhedran/Fairfax Media via Getty Images Mickey has been around since 1928, as has Minnie. Donald was introduced a few years later, in 1934.

Ronald and Nancy Reagan were thoroughly charmed during a 1985 visit. First Lady Nancy Reagan kisses Mickey Mouse as President Reagan and Minnie Mouse watch in 1985. Bettmann/Getty Images Is it just us, or does President Reagan look a little jealous?

For Disney World’s 15th birthday in 1986, there was a giant cake. Disney World’s 15th birthday celebration in 1986. Jean GUICHARD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images According to All Ears , “one lucky guest each day for 365 days was awarded a new car” to celebrate the birthday.

Cinderella rode through the streets of Magic Kingdom in her glowing pumpkin carriage in 1986. Cinderella. Jean GUICHARD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Makes sense — at Disney World, it’s Cinderella’s castle. At Disneyland, the big castle belongs to Sleeping Beauty.

Jason Bateman is famously obsessed with Disney – here he is at the Orlando park in 1986. American actor Jason Bateman attends the premiere of ‘Captain EO’ on September 13, 1986, at Disney World. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images He’s not the only celebrity that’s totally Disney-obsessed.

In 1988, there was a giant parade to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 60th birthday down Main Street. Mickey leads the parade down Main Street at the Magic Kingdom accompanied by Minnie for Mickey’s 60th anniversary on November 18, 1988. Bettmann/Getty Images Disney invited over 4,000 children from around the world to celebrate. They each carried signs from their hometown.

You never know who you might run into at Disney World. These kids happened to see then-Parisian mayor Jacques Chirac during a 1989 visit. Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac waves to a group of French children in May 1989. BOB PEARSON/AFP via Getty Images Note the special Disney limo.

Here’s a full view of the monorail, Space Mountain, and Cinderella’s Castle in 1990. A monorail heads toward Cinderella’s Castle and Space Mountain in Florida’s Walt Disney World in 1990. nik wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images Much of this skyline remains the same 30 years later.

These fireworks were set off to celebrate Disney World’s 20th anniversary in 1991. Fireworks during 20th anniversary at Disney World. Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images There are plenty of fireworks to be seen throughout Disney World’s four parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios.

Prince William was spotted visiting Disney World in 1993. Prince William of Wales grimaces after he and friends of the royal family finished their ride on August 26, 1993. BOB PEARSON/AFP via Getty Images Royals — they’re just like us.

His mom, Princess Diana, was there too. Diana, Princess of Wales (right) with her friend Kate Menzies ride in a Log Flume down Splash Mountain at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in 1993. Martin Keene – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images As usual, she was slaying the style game

Guests were greeted by a giant blow-up statue of Shaquille O’Neal if they made their way to Disney World in October 1995. Orlando Magic player Shaquille O’Neal makes a guest appearance to endorse a new candy at Disney World in October 1995. Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images At the time, O’Neal was playing for the Orlando Magic.

One of Disney World’s loveliest features is the topiary throughout the park. Magic Kingdom in April 1995. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images One of the biggest festivals at Disney World is the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival , which has many topiary statues.

For Disney World’s 25th birthday in October 1996, Cinderella Castle was transformed into a giant birthday cake. Magic Kingdom on October 1, 1996. Yves Forestier/Sygma via Getty Images The design, which included details such as 5-foot gumdrops and 40-foot (12.19m) candles , was the park’s centerpiece for the 15-month-long celebration.

Here’s another look at the Castle, plus the parade that was held to celebrate. Disney Characters dance at Disney World on January 10, 1996. Pool HIRES/SEITZ/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The castle wouldn’t get another makeover until 2004 , when it was covered in toilet paper for the opening of Stitch’s Great Escape.

Here’s the famous statue of Walt Disney holding Mickey’s hand. Disney World on January 1, 1997. Gilles BASSIGNAC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The statue is, fittingly, called “Partners.” It was erected in 1993.

One more look at the birthday cake castle – how did they do it?! Disney World on January 1, 1997. Gilles BASSIGNAC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Apparently, not every visitor was impressed

In April 1998, Animal Kingdom opened, giving kids a brand-new experience at Disney World. Camp Mickey and Rafiki at the new Animal Kingdom, which was officially opened on April 21, 1998. PA Images via Getty Images Kilimanjaro Safaris is one of the most popular attractions at Animal Kingdom, and it has been there since the beginning.

Another popular attraction is the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studios. Tourists at Disney World MGM Studios’ Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images Making people scream since 1994.

Here’s the Dumbo ride in 1998 – still looking the exact same. Children on the rides at Disney World on December 5, 1998. mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images These two kids waving at each other are precious.

An unofficial event that began in 1991 is Gay Days – a celebration where the LGBTQ community can reclaim any childhood experiences they missed out on due to homophobia. Six gay men spell out the word ‘Mickey’ on their shirts at Walt Disney World during Gay Days in June 1999. TONY RANZE/AFP via Getty Images By 2010, around 150,000 people were attending the event.

What’s more 2000s than *NSYNC taking a photo with Mickey Mouse? Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez with Mickey Mouse at Disney World on January 1, 2000. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez both got their starts as Mouseketeers on “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

During one of the parades in 2001, Mickey and Minnie waved at the crowds from a snow globe. Mickey Mouse rides in a parade through Main Street, USA, with Cinderella’s castle in the background on November 11, 2001. Joe Raedle/Getty Images This is just one of the special holiday parades that Disney World holds.

One hundred Disney World chefs gathered to create a giant cake to celebrate Walt Disney’s 100th birthday in 2001. 100 Walt Disney World chefs along with 45 Disney characters saluted Walt Disney with a giant cake bearing his image in icing on December 5, 2001. Art SEITZ/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images He was born in Chicago in December 1901

Think back to when you were a kid. Nothing was more exciting than driving up and seeing the Disney sign and the colorful flags. Cars drive into Walt Disney World on November 11, 2001. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Kids all over the world have felt that way for 50 years.

Mission: Space opened inside Epcot in August 2003. Guests enter Mission: Space at Walt Disney World’s Epcot on October 8, 2003. Matt Stroshane/Getty Images The ride simulates astronaut training.

Here’s more topiary in front of Epcot’s sphere in May 2005. Topiaries of Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters greet visitors in front of Spaceship Earth in May 2005. ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images The sphere’s official name is Spaceship Earth.

Expedition Everest, Animal Kingdom’s only roller coaster, opened in April 2006. Atmosphere at the grand opening of Expedition Everest on April 7, 2006. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images At the time, it was the most expensive roller coaster in the world.

Not even rain can ruin Disney goers’ fun, as shown during a naturalization ceremony on July 4, 2007. Soon-to-be US citizens recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony on July 4, 2007. Matt Stroshane/Getty Images Note the Mickey-themed ponchos.

That day, a party of 1,000 new US citizens paraded down Main Street. Newly naturalized US citizens participate in a parade during a ceremony at Walt Disney World on July 4, 2007. Matt Stroshane/Getty Images Perhaps they took a visit to the Hall of Presidents to celebrate.

For Disney World’s 40th anniversary in 2011, there was just a banner on Cinderella Castle. A view of Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom during Walt Disney World Resort’s 40th anniversary celebration on October 1, 2011. Ron Riccio/Disney Parks via Getty Images Nothing like the giant birthday cake for the 25th.

When you run the Princess Half Marathon in Disney World, you get cheered on by Mickey and Minnie, as seen here in 2012. Rachel Booth of Mandeville, Louisiana, crosses the finish line to capture the 2012 Disney’s Princess Half Marathon title on February 26, 2012. Preston Mack/Disney Parks via Getty Images The first race at Disney World was held in 1994.

Disney World’s famed Christmas decorations brought festive cheer in 2012. Mickey and Minnie Mouse wave to the crowd while taping the ‘Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade’ TV special in the Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World in 2012. Mark Ashman/ Disney via Getty Images You can see more pictures of Disney parks at Christmas here.

One of the most magical times in Disney World is sunset. Magic Kingdom is seen on October 8, 2014. Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images This photo was taken in 2014.

A squadron of Blue Angels flew over the castle in March 2015. The US Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, streaked across the skies above on March 19, 2015. Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images The Blue Angels have been performing since 1946.

Here’s a view of Space Mountain, one of Magic Kingdom’s most beloved rides of all time. Space Mountain at Walt Disney World in September 2015. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Space Mountain opened in 1975.

This is how the park celebrated 45 years in October 2016. Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016. Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images There was a giant parade fitting of the iconic park.

One of Disney’s newest attractions is Pandora: World of Avatar, based on “Avatar.” It opened in May 2017. A view of the new Pandora: World of Avatar attraction inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom during the dedication ceremony on May 24, 2017. David Roark/Disney Resorts via Getty Images See Insider’s look inside the park here.

Christmas isn’t the only holiday Disney World goes all out for – Halloween is big there too. Mickey and Minnie pose with Halloween costumes during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom on August 17, 2018. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Mickey and Minnie posed in 2018. Here’s how Disney celebrated last year.