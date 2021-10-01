50 magical photos of Disney World from the last 50 years

- Disney World opened on October 1, 1971 – its 50th-anniversary celebrations kick off Friday.
- Over the last 50 years, millions of people have visited Disney World.
- Here are magical photos that show how the park has brought joy in the last five decades.
At the opening of Disney World in 1971, none other than Julie Andrews was there to sing through the streets of Magic Kingdom.
Just imagine what it would’ve been like to see Mary Poppins singing through the streets of Disney.
By the following year, people were embracing the Disney World lifestyle.
Literally.
The Mickey Mouse balloons have been part of Disney’s magic from the beginning.
Here they are back in 1974.
No one is immune from Mickey and friends’ charms – not even legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, seen here in 1976.
The Walt Disney World Golf Classic ended in 2012 after 41 years.
Welsh singer Shirley Bassey also got into the spirit during a 1979 visit.
Now, dressing up as an adult is forbidden — so people get creative. It’s called “DisneyBounding.”
Goofy took advantage of the Florida location of Disney World in 1980.
Goofy’s athleticism is impressive.
Dumbo the Flying Elephant, seen here in 1980, is the only ride that can be found at all six Disney parks around the world.
The Magic Kingdom version opened in 1971 with the park. It was closed in 2012 for renovations, before reopening in December of that year.
Epcot opened in 1982 – that’s when the famous giant sphere first made its appearance.
Epcot is twice the size of its neighbor Magic Kingdom.
We can think of nothing cheerier than seeing Boston College cheerleaders perform in front of Cinderella Castle in December 1982.
Magic Kindom is the perfect venue for cheerleading — it’s already one of the cheeriest places on Earth.
These ’80s visitors in matching Hawaiian shirts munched down on popsicles during a stroll through the park.
There are iconic Disney snacks at every park all around the world.
Mickey, Minnie, and Donald have been making our days since they were first created.
Mickey has been around since 1928, as has Minnie. Donald was introduced a few years later, in 1934.
Ronald and Nancy Reagan were thoroughly charmed during a 1985 visit.
Is it just us, or does President Reagan look a little jealous?
For Disney World’s 15th birthday in 1986, there was a giant cake.
According to All Ears, “one lucky guest each day for 365 days was awarded a new car” to celebrate the birthday.
Cinderella rode through the streets of Magic Kingdom in her glowing pumpkin carriage in 1986.
Makes sense — at Disney World, it’s Cinderella’s castle. At Disneyland, the big castle belongs to Sleeping Beauty.
Jason Bateman is famously obsessed with Disney – here he is at the Orlando park in 1986.
In 1988, there was a giant parade to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 60th birthday down Main Street.
Disney invited over 4,000 children from around the world to celebrate. They each carried signs from their hometown.
You never know who you might run into at Disney World. These kids happened to see then-Parisian mayor Jacques Chirac during a 1989 visit.
Note the special Disney limo.
Here’s a full view of the monorail, Space Mountain, and Cinderella’s Castle in 1990.
Much of this skyline remains the same 30 years later.
These fireworks were set off to celebrate Disney World’s 20th anniversary in 1991.
There are plenty of fireworks to be seen throughout Disney World’s four parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios.
Prince William was spotted visiting Disney World in 1993.
Royals — they’re just like us.
His mom, Princess Diana, was there too.
As usual, she was slaying the style game.
Guests were greeted by a giant blow-up statue of Shaquille O’Neal if they made their way to Disney World in October 1995.
At the time, O’Neal was playing for the Orlando Magic.
One of Disney World’s loveliest features is the topiary throughout the park.
One of the biggest festivals at Disney World is the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which has many topiary statues.
For Disney World’s 25th birthday in October 1996, Cinderella Castle was transformed into a giant birthday cake.
The design, which included details such as 5-foot gumdrops and 40-foot (12.19m) candles, was the park’s centerpiece for the 15-month-long celebration.
Here’s another look at the Castle, plus the parade that was held to celebrate.
The castle wouldn’t get another makeover until 2004, when it was covered in toilet paper for the opening of Stitch’s Great Escape.
Here’s the famous statue of Walt Disney holding Mickey’s hand.
The statue is, fittingly, called “Partners.” It was erected in 1993.
One more look at the birthday cake castle – how did they do it?!
Apparently, not every visitor was impressed.
In April 1998, Animal Kingdom opened, giving kids a brand-new experience at Disney World.
Kilimanjaro Safaris is one of the most popular attractions at Animal Kingdom, and it has been there since the beginning.
Another popular attraction is the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studios.
Making people scream since 1994.
Here’s the Dumbo ride in 1998 – still looking the exact same.
These two kids waving at each other are precious.
An unofficial event that began in 1991 is Gay Days – a celebration where the LGBTQ community can reclaim any childhood experiences they missed out on due to homophobia.
By 2010, around 150,000 people were attending the event.
What’s more 2000s than *NSYNC taking a photo with Mickey Mouse?
Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez both got their starts as Mouseketeers on “The Mickey Mouse Club.”
During one of the parades in 2001, Mickey and Minnie waved at the crowds from a snow globe.
This is just one of the special holiday parades that Disney World holds.
One hundred Disney World chefs gathered to create a giant cake to celebrate Walt Disney’s 100th birthday in 2001.
He was born in Chicago in December 1901.
Think back to when you were a kid. Nothing was more exciting than driving up and seeing the Disney sign and the colorful flags.
Kids all over the world have felt that way for 50 years.
Mission: Space opened inside Epcot in August 2003.
The ride simulates astronaut training.
Here’s more topiary in front of Epcot’s sphere in May 2005.
The sphere’s official name is Spaceship Earth.
Expedition Everest, Animal Kingdom’s only roller coaster, opened in April 2006.
At the time, it was the most expensive roller coaster in the world.
Not even rain can ruin Disney goers’ fun, as shown during a naturalization ceremony on July 4, 2007.
Note the Mickey-themed ponchos.
That day, a party of 1,000 new US citizens paraded down Main Street.
Perhaps they took a visit to the Hall of Presidents to celebrate.
For Disney World’s 40th anniversary in 2011, there was just a banner on Cinderella Castle.
Nothing like the giant birthday cake for the 25th.
When you run the Princess Half Marathon in Disney World, you get cheered on by Mickey and Minnie, as seen here in 2012.
The first race at Disney World was held in 1994.
Disney World’s famed Christmas decorations brought festive cheer in 2012.
One of the most magical times in Disney World is sunset.
This photo was taken in 2014.
A squadron of Blue Angels flew over the castle in March 2015.
The Blue Angels have been performing since 1946.
Here’s a view of Space Mountain, one of Magic Kingdom’s most beloved rides of all time.
Space Mountain opened in 1975.
This is how the park celebrated 45 years in October 2016.
There was a giant parade fitting of the iconic park.
One of Disney’s newest attractions is Pandora: World of Avatar, based on “Avatar.” It opened in May 2017.
Christmas isn’t the only holiday Disney World goes all out for – Halloween is big there too.
Mickey and Minnie posed in 2018. Here’s how Disney celebrated last year.
One of the most awe-inspiring sites in all of Magic Kingdom is Epcot’s Spaceship Earth at night.
This is a special look at the 50th anniversary celebration.