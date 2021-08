I tried 9 Disney World snacks that fans love, and there are 4 I’ll never buy again

My least favorite meal at Disney World were the Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles.

I ordered the waffles around 7:45 a.m. one morning via the My Disney Experience app . At first I was impressed, because I was able to pick up my order in the food court less than three minutes later.

I quickly became disappointed, however, when I opened the cardboard box I received. Inside, I found that my $US10 ($AU14) meal included three waffles, two pieces of sausage, and two strips of bacon — all of which were cold.

There are microwaves available in the food court, but it was frustrating to have to use one after ordering fresh food. And unfortunately, the heat — as well as butter and syrup — didn’t help. I thought the waffles tasted dry and almost like cardboard.