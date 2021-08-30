I tried 9 Disney World snacks that fans love, and there are 4 I’ll never buy again

- I recently spent a week at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
- While there, I ate most of the theme park’s fan-favorite food, like Dole Whip.
- Here are the snacks I liked, ones I wouldn’t order again, and how I’d rank them from worst to best.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Of course, I spent much of my time visiting my favorite attractions and using Disney World transportation. But I also made sure to eat as many iconic snacks as possible, from Mickey-shaped ice cream to the beloved Disney World churros.
While I loved most of the fan-favorite foods I tried, there were four snacks that I wouldn’t order again. Here’s how I’d rank them from worst to best.
I quickly became disappointed, however, when I opened the cardboard box I received. Inside, I found that my $US10 ($AU14) meal included three waffles, two pieces of sausage, and two strips of bacon — all of which were cold.
There are microwaves available in the food court, but it was frustrating to have to use one after ordering fresh food. And unfortunately, the heat — as well as butter and syrup — didn’t help. I thought the waffles tasted dry and almost like cardboard.
I picked up the $US6 ($AU8) treat one afternoon towards the end of my trip. It had been raining for an hour at that point, and I thought a freshly baked cookie would be the perfect pick-me-up.
The cookie was warm and the chocolate chunks were delicious, but I didn’t think the actual cookie tasted all that great. It tasted too processed for my liking, and I barely ate half before I found myself wishing I’d spent my money elsewhere.
I liked its smoky flavor and tender meat upon first bite, and I appreciated how the turkey legs are served in appropriately-themed areas of the park (it wouldn’t make sense to eat a turkey leg in Tomorrowland).
But I also grew tired of it pretty quickly, and didn’t understand why anyone would want to consume so much turkey at a theme park in 93-degree heat.
I bought one at a cart in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, and paid $US6 ($AU8).50 for the churro and a small container of chocolate sauce. On its own, I thought the churro had a great cinnamon flavor. That being said, I also found it to be dry and underwhelming.
Unfortunately, the hazelnut chocolate sauce didn’t help. I actually thought it overpowered the churro, and was too heavy to be complementary.
The chocolate-coated side tasted pretty good, and the sprinkles added a nice crunch. The plain side, however, was a bit bland.
They’re far from being my least favorite Disney snacks, though, and I’m open to trying the crisped-rice treats again — but I actually think I prefer making my own at home.
The pretzel was a bit burned and crunchy on the outside, perfectly soft inside, and covered in just the right amount of salt. I also thought it paired great with the sauce. A few days later, I bought another pretzel at Magic Kingdom and had the opposite experience. It was soft from the inside out and covered in a ton of salt, making the cheese unnecessary.
Still, I liked both versions of the pretzel, and have found myself craving them since returning home.
I first picked up on its buttery scent wafting through Epcot during my first day at Disney World. Though I resisted buying some that day, I bought a box almost immediately when visiting Hollywood Studios the next.
For $US5 ($AU7).25, you get a big scoop of salty, yellow popcorn. There’s just enough to satisfy the craving you’re bound to get after smelling it, and it’s the perfect light snack when you don’t want a full meal. You can also buy a souvenir container and get $US2 ($AU3) refills throughout your trip, which is a steal.
I personally love the mix of soft vanilla ice cream and a crunchy chocolate shell. They’re simple, delicious, and perfect for hot days.
So this August, I stopped at Aloha Isle in Magic Kingdom and ordered a $US5 ($AU7) swirl of pineapple Dole Whip and vanilla ice cream. Instantly, I fell in love with the sweet snack. It was refreshing, perfectly blended, and I couldn’t believe the generous scoop you get for only a few bucks.
It’s by far one of my favorite things I’ve ever eaten at Disney, and I now completely understand why its a fan-favorite.