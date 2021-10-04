I attended Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Here are 13 cool details even superfans might miss.

You can try Walt’s own favorite chili recipe.

More than 150 new food and beverages items were added to menus across all four theme parks and the property’s many resorts for the anniversary celebration.

Some of these new items feature playful nods to former park attractions, like the Nautilus drink at Be Our Guest Restaurant, which was inspired by the old 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage ride.

According to D23, one of Walt’s favorite foods was chili, and guests can now order the 1971 meal at Casey’s Corner to try his go-to recipe on top of a hot dog.

The beloved Main Street eatery is also offering a 50th-celebration hot dog with strawberry-bacon jam and funnel-cake pieces.