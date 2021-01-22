Disney has a new grilled cheese sandwich made with doughnuts, and fans aren't sure how to feel about it

Everglazed Doughnuts & Cold Brew/Facebook Disney Parks is serving up a doughnut grilled cheese.

Disney World is now selling grilled cheese on doughnuts.

The sandwich is sold at the Everglazed Doughnuts & Cold Brew shop in Disney Springs.

Fans and critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new Disney sandwich.

One Disney restaurant is serving a new take on the classic grilled cheese sandwich, with a doughnut taking the place of sliced bread.

The cheesy creation comes from Everglazed Doughnuts & Cold Brew, a doughnut shop located at Disney Springs, the dining and shopping area in Disney World.

Everglazed’s menu lists a grilled cheese served on a griddled, sweet, round bun that will run customers $US6. But guests with a sweet tooth can pay $US1 more and substitute a glazed doughnut as the bread component.



Brooke McDonald of Simplemost tried the sandwich herself and said it’s “more sweet than savoury,” “oozing” with cheese, and “rich” in flavour. McDonald also spoke with Mike Crave, the managing director of Everglazed, about how the sandwich came to be.

“We knew we wanted a couple of savoury sandwiches to compliment the sweet doughnuts and what’s better than a classic grilled cheese with a twist?” Crave said.

The team uses four slices of American cheese, which Crave said creates their ideal melty consistency. “Our chefs grill the sweet bun halves on the cut sides, flip them over and then pile on the cheese â€” and we mean pile it on,” he added. “As the cheese begins to melt, the halves are put together and the sandwich is griddled until the cheese is ready to ooze.”

Some Disney fans were horrified, while others loved the idea of a doughnut grilled cheese

Disney lovers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the over-the-top grilled cheese, and not everyone was thrilled with the concept.

I love to eat the absolute worst foods for a person but this is too much even for me. ???? — Bill (@bill_holt) January 20, 2021

Get ready to throw up in your mouth when you see this… https://t.co/MeTLxKYtWN — X96 (@X96) January 20, 2021

disney using doughnuts for grilled cheese just clogs my arteries and give me 5th stage anxiety… — ✨????✨ (@crunchykiwibby) January 21, 2021

If you eat this you should automatically lose your health insurance https://t.co/ocZAF7Kj6l — robert (@Robert_Roy_A) January 21, 2021

Why would you ruin two perfectly good foods?!? — Corben the Asha'man (@lerberfferller) January 21, 2021

oh that looks absolutely disgusting. — Mathew L Reyes (@MathewLReyes) January 21, 2021

But some, including McDonald who said it was delicious, were excited by the idea of combining these two comfort foods.

I'll take three, please and thank you.https://t.co/glZ1o4KXHq — FRANK 107.5 (@FRANKFMMAINE) January 20, 2021

And of course there were some people who couldn’t decide how they felt about it yet.

Disney now has a grilled cheese… with a doughnut instead of bread. I'm torn. — Geno Ate Tampa (@GenoAteTampa) January 20, 2021

Y'all know we love a good doughnut. And who doesn't love cheese.

However, on the combination of the 2, we are highly skeptical.#NotTheSavorYoureLookingForhttps://t.co/tzalMTBWyz — Snakes & Foxes (@FoxesSnakes) January 21, 2021

This is horrifying, but I can’t say I wouldn’t try it if offered the chance — Garion (@Garyon18) January 21, 2021

Everglazed Doughnuts & Cold Brew didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

