Watch A Giant Tank Full Of Fish Burst Open At A Disney Restaurant

A water tank full of fish burst open at the T-Rex Cafe in Downtown Disney on Monday. A diner was able to capture the leak on video and post it on Instagram before staff ushered guests out of the restaurant.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, everything ended well with employees “scooping up the fish in a net as they brought out trash cans and long-handled squeegees.”

No word on if they found Nemo.

Check out the video of the leak below:

