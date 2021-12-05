I’m a regular at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 12 things the Florida park does better.

Disney World has much more affordable on-site resorts.

Disneyland is home to just three on-site resorts, and the most cost-effective option starts at around $US400 ($AU571) a night for a midweek stay.

Disney World has over 25 themed resorts, including several budget-friendly options called “value resorts.”

The rates at the budget properties — Disney’s All-Star Resorts and Pop Century Resort — can often be found in the $US100 ($AU143) range.