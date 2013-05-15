Wealthy Parents Have Found A Despicable Way To Cut The Lines At Disney World

A handful of rich Manhattan mothers are hiring disabled people to pose as family members so their children can jump to the front of the lines at Disney World, The New York Post reports today.



The paper points its finger at Dream Tours, a company that helps organise vacations for people with special needs.

The company — and clients who are willing to pay — supposedly take advantage of a Disney rule that allows guests who need a wheelchair or motorised scooter to bring up to six guests to a “more convenient entrance,” the Post’s Tara Palmeri reports.

The company provides a disabled “escort,” who accompanies the family around the park and to the front of the line at busy rides.

According to The Post:

“You can’t go to Disney without a tour concierge,” [one mum] sniffed. “This is how the 1 per cent does Disney.” The woman said she hired a Dream Tours guide to escort her, her husband and their 1-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter through the park in a motorised scooter with a “handicapped” sign on it. The group was sent straight to an auxiliary entrance at the front of each attraction.

The black-market Disney guides run $130 for an hour, and $1,040 for an eight-hour day, The Post reports.

Disney did not return The Post’s requests for comment. You can read the full story at The Post.

