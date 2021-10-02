I tried $6 cookies at Disney World that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation

When I arrived at the shop in mid-August, Disney Springs was empty and the doors to Gideon’s Bakehouse were closed.

Prior to my trip, I’d read tons of articles and watched numerous videos about how busy Gideon’s Bakehouse can get.

I heard that it was best to arrive for the store’s opening, so I pulled into Disney Spring’s Orange lot around 8:55 a.m., passed through the security checkpoint, and began looking for the bakery.

Disney Springs was essentially a ghost town that early in the morning — I only passed a few employees and some flocks of birds.