Disney World is set to close until the end of the month due to coronavirus concerns

Disney is set to close its theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida out of an “abundance of caution” as coronavirus concerns mount in the US and around the world.

Disneyland Paris will also be closed; Disney Cruise Line will be suspended; and domestic Walt Disney Company employees are being asked to work from home.

The announcement comes in tandem with Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, also shutting down to guests on Thursday.

The closures will begin on Sunday, March 15, and last through the end of the month, Disney said in a statement.

The closures will begin on Sunday, March 15, and last through the end of the month, Disney said in a statement. Disney will also be closing its Disneyland Paris Resort as well as suspending all travel on Disney Cruise Line.

“The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice,” according to the statement. “The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open.”

Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so as well, and Disney cast members will be paid during the closure period, the statement read.

“We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts,” Disney said.

