Disney World is giving Cinderella's Castle a makeover, and it's going to look very different

Disney Parks A view of Cinderella’s Castle in Disney World.

Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is getting a makeover.

Jason Kirk, the Vice President of Magic Kingdom, announced the upcoming renovations in a Disney Parks Blog post on Monday.

Though it’s currently unclear how the castle will be changed, a mock-up photo shows that the structure will likely be painted pink.

Disney is set to begin alterations in “the coming weeks” and continue throughout the summer.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will soon look very different.

Jason Kirk, the Vice President of Magic Kingdom, announced in a Disney Parks Blog post on Monday that the iconic structure is getting a makeover in honour of the “Cinderella” film’s 70th anniversary. Though Kirk didn’t reveal specific changes coming to the castle, he did share a mock-up photo showing what it is expected to look like after renovations.

While the castle’s structure looks the same as it does now, it will seemingly be painted pink, navy, and gold in place of its standard blue and grey.

Disney Parks This mock-up photo shows what Cinderella’s Castle is expected to look like after renovations.

Cinderella’s Castle is the centrepiece of Magic Kingdom, where parkgoers can ride attractions like Splash Mountain and It’s a Small World.

Inside the actual castle, however, Disney World visitors can eat breakfast with princesses, get magical makeovers, and for some lucky guests, sleep inside a one-of-a-kind suite fit for Cinderella herself.

Disney Parks A view of Cinderella’s Castle in Disney World.

It’s currently unclear as to when parkgoers will be able to see the new-and-improved castle, but renovations will begin in “the coming weeks” and continue throughout the summer, according to Kirk’s blog post. Shows like Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire and the Happily Ever After fireworks, which take place alongside the castle each day, are still set to take place during renovations.

It’s also likely that alterations will be complete before Magic Kingdom celebrates its 50th anniversary on October 1, 2021.

Representatives for Disney World declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.