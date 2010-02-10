Disney Works For The White House

Disney is getting involved in the White House’s new “Let’s Move” campaign. Their goal: Cure the childhood obesity epidemic within a generation.



For their part, Disney is creating a series of public service announcements which will feature Disney characters encouraging kids to get active and eat healthy.

The spots will air later this year on Disney’s library of kid and family-oriented media platforms, including Disney Channel, Disney XD, Radio Disney and Disney.com.

According to Let’s Move’s stats, one third of American children are affected by obesity.

We spend $150 billion every year to treat obesity-related conditions, and that number is growing. Obesity rates tripled in the past 30 years, a trend that means, for the first time in our history, American children may face a shorter expected lifespan than their parents.

The entire Obama family is working on the Let’s Move movement. The president signed a memo today to create a task force, which will develop an action plan to “tackle one of the most urgent health issues that we face in this country” within 90 days.

Marc Ambinder at The Atlantic has a good assessment of what’s good, and what’s missing, from the campaign.

Watch the First Lady’s promo video for the movement:



