The Disney Store is selling stuffed animals, mugs, and notebooks based on its beloved movies this year — here they all are

- The Disney Store is celebrating 2019 with a look back at some of Disney’s beloved animated movies.
- Each month, one of 12 animated movies is featured in store and online with a plush, mug, pins, and notebook. They’re all themed around an iconic quote from the respective films as part of the Disney Wisdom Collection.
- “Dumbo” kicked off the collection in January. Bambi is the latest release for August. You can purchase items in the collection online here.
Disney is celebrating some of its beloved movies in 2019 with themed stuffed animals, mugs, journals, and more.
The Disney Store launched the Disney Wisdom Collection in January, which celebrates the “timeless wisdom” in a dozen of the company’s classic films. Each month highlights an inspirational quote from an iconic Disney movie moment.
INSIDER exclusively announced the collection in December with the first three themes centered around “Dumbo,” “Mulan,” and “The Jungle Book,” respectively. New collections will be released the third Saturday of every month. The final collection of 2019 will be released on Saturday, December 7.
We’ll continue to update this story each month as new products are unveiled and new photos are available to share. Keep reading to see what characters are featured in the Disney Wisdom Collection.
The Disney Store kicked off the collection in January with “Dumbo.”
Each iconic Disney quote is written on the stuffed plush released. January’s quote is a line Dumbo’s friend Timothy Q. Mouse says to the young elephant, “The very things that held you down are going to lift you up, and up, and up.”
Disney told INSIDER the inspiration for the quotes came from guest responses to the first release in the Mickey Mouse Memories collection. A Walt Disney quote appeared on the mouse’s foot reading, “I only hope that we never lose site of one thing – that it was all started by a Mouse.”
Disney’s stackable mug and journal show Timothy’s quote front and center.
A journal featured Timothy and Dumbo on the inside.
Limited-edition pins featured Dumbo, Timothy, and the quote on its own.
The three were sold together for $US16.95.
February’s collection revolved around “Mulan.”
February’s collection revolves around 1998 animated movie, “Mulan,” and the quote, “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”
The Emperor of China says this line to General Li near the movie’s end to describe Mulan.
A mug features Mulan’s sidekicks Mushu and Cri-Kee the cricket.
The month’s three limited-edition pins featuring Mushu, Cri-Kee and the quote are sold out. The stackable mug can be found here for $US18.95.
A journal and T-shirt also featured the Emperor’s quotes.
Both also sold out, but you can find them online on eBay. ShopDisney is also selling the “Mulan” quote as wall decor you can back order for $US24.95 here.
March’s collection was all about “The Jungle Book.”
“The Jungle Book” theme centres around the loveable bear’s iconic “Bare Necessities” song. “Forget about your worries and your strife” is written on Baloo’s stomach.
It launched Saturday, March 16, here.
The green mug will feature Baloo and Bagheera.
The stackable mug will be available for $US18.95. You can find it here.
The inside of March’s journal features Mowgli and Baloo dancing.
Bagheera, Baloo, and the month’s quote are featured on March’s limited edition pin set for $US16.95, which you can find here.
You can view the journal here.
April’s collection celebrated a quote from Christopher Robin.
The collection will revolve around Christopher Robin’s quote, “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
The Piglet plush will cost $US24.95. It’s available here.
April’s mug features Piglet alongside his pal Tigger.
The stackable mug is available for $US18.95 here.
Tigger and Piglet are also part of April’s pin set and are featured on the inside pages of the month’s journal.
April’s limited edition pin set featuring Piglet, Tigger, and the month’s quote is available for $US16.95 here. The journal is available here for $US16.95.
“Pocahontas” was featured in the May collection.
Pocahontas’ furry raccoon friend, Meeko, bears Grandmother Willow’s wise words on his chest. It reads: “Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.”
You can find Meeko here.
May’s stackable mug featured the month’s quote on one side and Meeko and Flit on the opposite.
The month’s journal features Meeko and Pocahontas running on the inside. It costs $US16.95.
The stackable Meeko and Flit mug is available for $US18.95.
Flit and Meeko are also two of three collectible pins for the month.
The pin set is available for $US16.95.
June is centered around “Beauty and the Beast’s” Lumiere.
The singing candelabra, Lumiere, has the words “You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold” emblazoned across him. It’s a line the candelabra says to the Beast to build his confidence before his big dance with Belle.
June’s yellow mug features Lumiere and his buddy Cogsworth.
You can find the mug for $US18.95 here.
The two are also featured on the inside of June’s journal and on the month’s pins.
You can find the journal here. The pins, which also cost $US16.95, are available here.
July celebrates Disney’s 1940 classic “Pinocchio.”
The Blue Fairy’s advice to Pinocchio, “Always let your conscience be your guide,” is on Jiminy Cricket. The plush will be available starting Saturday for $US26.95.
The collectible mug for the month features the kitten Figaro and Jiminy Cricket on one side and the quote from the Blue Fairy on the other.
The stackable mug will be available for $US18.95. The journal, featuring the kitten Figaro and Jiminy Cricket, will cost $US16.95.
The limited release pins for the month include Jiminy and Figaro.
The pins will be available for $US16.95.
August’s collection is all about “Bambi.”
Thumper’s quote about thinking before you speak – “If you can’t say something nice… don’t say nothing at all” – is what August’s collection revolves around.
The Bambi plush will be available for $US26.95 starting August 17.
The mug features Bambi and his pal Flower the skunk.
Thumper, the rabbit, is seen inside the pages of the accompanying notebook for August.
The collector’s mug will be available for $US18.95 and the notebook will cost $US16.95.
Flower and Bambi are also part of August’s pin set.
The three-piece pin set will be available for $US16.95. A shirt will also be available in August and will cost $US26.95.
“The Sword in the Stone” will usher in the fall in September.
September’s quote comes from Wart: “Knowledge and wisdom is the real power.”
“Aladdin” will be celebrated in October with a quote from one of Robin Williams’ characters.
At the very start of “Aladdin,” the narrator gives a small speech before the story unfolds and says the quote for this month: “Like so many things, it’s not what is outside, but what is inside that counts.”
You may not have realised it then, but Robin Williams’ character was talking about Aladdin.
“The Lion King” collection will be available in November.
The quote for November’s collection comes from Rafiki: “The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it.”
Disney will close out the year in December with “Cinderella.”
The Fairy Godmother serves as inspiration for the final collection of the year. The items will incorporate her quote, “Even miracles take a little time.”
