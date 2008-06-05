Disney: We May Join Hulu Too, Someday

Disney has finally decided to let bloggers and others embed some of its video throughout the Web. But in general, the Mouse House keeps a tight grip on its digital content. Which is why it’s surprising that Disney’s EVP of strategy and business development Kevin Mayer was singing Hulu’s praises the other day at the Intel CEO Summit in San Francisco.



“I think Hulu’s a great site,” Mayer said, according to Wired. “We’re not participating–now. We have ongoing discussions, though, and we may [participate one day].”

The concept doesn’t sound as crazy as it did a few weeks ago. Hulu allows users to take and post video on other sites. Last week Disney announced that its new video player, available in the fall, will also allow embedding of some shows on Web sites and blogs.

But the real issue for Hulu remains: They offer lousier ad deals than CBS (CBS) and ABC have been able to work out with other portals. And until that changes, we don’t expect to see either network joining up.

