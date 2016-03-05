Disney is adding two more cruise ships to its fleet -- and they're going to be big

Disney Cruise Lines has commissioned two new ships for its fleet of family cruise ships.

The two new vessels will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and are scheduled to launch in 2021 and 2023.

“The expansion of our Disney fleet will allow us to create even more magical memories for families at sea and in incredible cruise destinations around the world,” Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Disney said in a press release.

Both ships will be 135,000 gross tons — the largest yet for Disney — and will include 1,250 staterooms.

The line already has four ships: the 85,000 ton, 877 stateroom Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, and the 130,000 ton, 1,250 stateroom Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

The new ships’ names and itineraries have yet to be announced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.