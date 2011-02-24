Disney Buys Social Network For Kids Togetherville

Disney just bought Togetherville, a social network for kids, TechCrunch reports. Togetherville is for kids 10 and under and works like any other social network but under parent supervision and with age appropriate content.



This is almost certainly a smart move from Disney. Their business is taking amazing beloved brands and finding as many channels to distribute them and profit from them, from TV to the web to amusement parks to merchandise. Disney also wants to be a leader online with kids and mothers and this certainly plays to that.

Disney also acquired social games company Playdom, which also makes sense (don’t think a Mickey Mouse or Spider-Man or The Incredibles Facebook game would be huge?); the problem for social games company is that they must pay tax to social networks to acquire players. They can hedge that by buying other social networks, which is why we think Zynga should buy MySpace.

Don’t Miss:

Zynga Should Buy MySpace For $50 Million — And News Corp Should Beg For Stock →

The Utter Collapse Of MySpace →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.