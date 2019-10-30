You can buy festive Disney-themed sweaters, including a 'Nightmare Before Christmas' one featuring Jack Skellington

Merchoid Disney fans can prepare for the holiday season early.

Online retailer Merchoid has an entire collection of festive sweaters licensed by Disney.

The designs include characters from Disney movies like “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The sweaters cost between $US50 and $US55 and can be ordered in a range of sizes.

Winter is coming – and if you’re looking to add a few new long-sleeved knits to your wardrobe, this new line of festive Disney-themed sweaters has you covered.

There are a total of six officially licensed sweaters available for purchase from Merchoid, an online retailer based in the United Kingdom that sells official merchandise from TV shows, comics, movies, and more.

Here are all of the festive Disney-themed sweaters you can buy right now.

The “Beauty and the Beast” sweater is fuzzy and warm.

Merchoid The sweater even has roses on the sleeve.

The “Merry Beastmas” sweater features Belle, the Beast, and some iconic figures from the film like Chip and Lumière. Plus, the sleeves feature glass-encased roses.





Beauty and the Beast: Merry Beastmas Knitted Christmas Sweater, $US54.99





“The Lion King” sweater showcases Mufasa and Simba and incorporates a desert colour scheme.

Merchoid The sweater has Timon and Pumbaa, too.

Whether you’re a fan of the original “Lion King” movie or prefer the animated remake that came out earlier this year, the “Hakuna Holidays” sweater is a worry-free way to stay warm this winter.

The sweater features an array of desert-like colours including yellow and light brown. And although Mufasa and Simba are the stars of this sweater, it also includes outlines of Timon and Pumbaa (sans those pesky hyenas).





The Lion King: Hakuna Holidays Knitted Christmas Sweater, $US54.99





The “Mary Poppins”-inspired holiday sweater has an iconic phrase.

Merchoid The bottom of the sweater has the London skyline.

“Mary Poppins” fans will love this red sweater, which features a white snowflake pattern and the phrase “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” which was partially made famous by Julie Andrews, who played Poppins in the 1964 film.

Made from acrylic materials, the sweater includes an outline of Mary Poppins and her magical umbrella floating above a black silhouette of the London skyline.





Mary Poppins: Have A Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Christmas Knitted Sweater, $US49.99





“The Little Mermaid” sweater includes Ariel and other under-the-sea favourites.

Merchoid The sweater has seashells, too.

Also featured in the Disney collection is the “Part Of Your Holidays” sweater which is centered around Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

The front of the sweater showcases Ariel triumphantly perched on a rock, with her friends Flounder and Sebastian floating along.

The white snowflakes and red seashells give this sweater an extra festive touch.





The Little Mermaid: Part Of Your Holidays Knitted Christmas Sweater, $US54.99





“The Nightmare Before Christmas” sweater is perfect for Halloween, too.

Merchoid The sweater includes Zero, too.

Get spooky this holiday season with this “The Nightmare Before Christmas” sweater that shows Jack Skellington, aka the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, poised perfectly in front of a full moon.

There are also orange pumpkins and white snowflakes knitted into the mostly black and purple sweater. Plus, even his pup Zero makes an appearance on the sleeves.

Unlike other sweaters from this collection, this sweater is only available in limited sizes – extra small, small, and medium.





Nightmare Before Christmas: ‘What’s This?’ Knitted Christmas Sweater, $US54.99





The “Aladdin” holiday sweater will perhaps grant some of your wishes.

Merchoid The sleeves are covered in magic lamps.

You won’t find Jasmine or Jafar on the front of this holiday sweater inspired by the movie “Aladdin.” Genie is front and centre on this piece of knitwear and his trusty magic lamp also makes an appearance.

The sweater dons the message, “We wish you a Merry Christmas” across the front, with a special emphasis on the “wish” part.





Aladdin: We WISH You A Merry Christmas Knitted Christmas Sweater, $US54.99





Read More:

