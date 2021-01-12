Here's the cast of Disney's live-action 'Little Mermaid' remake and who they're playing

Disney Disney’s animated version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ was released in 1989.

A live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” (released in 1989) is in the works.

Actress and singer Halle Bailey will be starring as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy will be portraying Ursula, and Awkwafina will be voicing Scuttle the seagull.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will include music from the original movie, plus new tracks developed by EGOT winner Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The star-studded cast includes singer and actress Halle Bailey,Melissa McCarthy, and Awkwafina.

Here are all the stars and who they’re playing in the upcoming film.

“Grownish” star Halle Bailey will be starring as Ariel, the titular mermaid.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Disney Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

In the original movie, 16-year-old Ariel was fascinated by humans and desperately wanted to experience their world.

Rising star Jonah Hauer-King will be portraying Prince Eric.

Jemal Countess/WireImage; Disney Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Prince Eric fell in love with Ariel a few days after she saved him from drowning in the ocean.

Javier Bardem will be playing King Triton, Ariel’s protective father and ruler of the sea.

P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images; Disney Javier Bardem stars as King Triton in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

In the 1989 film, he had seven daughters and Ariel was the youngest of them.

Triton constantly warned Ariel to not swim to the surface because he viewed humans as “barbarians.”

Melissa McCarthy will be starring as the sea witch named Ursula.

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP; Disney Melissa McCarthy stars as Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Ursula used to live in the underwater palace but was banished and exiled. So, to get revenge against King Triton, she gave Ariel a potion that gave her legs and enabled her to be among the humans.

She also tricked the mermaid into sacrificing her beautiful voice.

“Hamilton” and “Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs will voice Sebastian the crab.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Disney Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Sebastian acted as a confidant to King Triton and kept tabs on Ariel for him in the original movie.

“Room” and “Good Boys” star Jacob Tremblay will voice the fish named Flounder.

Leon Bennett/WireImage; Disney Jacob Tremblay voices Flounder in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Flounder was loyal to Ariel and accompanied the mermaid on her adventures.

Actress and comedian Awkwafina will be voicing Scuttle the seagull.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Disney Awkwafina voices Scuttle in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

In the 1989 movie, the clumsy bird considered himself an expert on humans and their inventions – like the fork, which he called a “dinglehopper.”

“The Undoing” star Noma Dumezweni will reportedly be playing a brand new character.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Noma Dumezweni in January 2020.

According to Deadline, the actress, who portrayed Hermione Granger in productions of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway and the West End, will play a character that wasn’t part of the animated “Little Mermaid” film.

