Here’s the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ remake and who they’re playing

Melissa McCarthy will be starring as the sea witch named Ursula.

Ursula used to live in the underwater palace but was banished and exiled. So, to get revenge against King Triton, she gave Ariel a potion that gave her legs and enabled her to be among the humans.

She also tricked the mermaid into sacrificing her beautiful voice.

According to Deadline, McCarthy’s version of Ursula will be Ariel’s “evil aunt.”