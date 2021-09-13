Here’s the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ remake and who they’re playing

“Grownish” star Halle Bailey will be starring as Ariel, the titular mermaid.
In the original movie, 16-year-old Ariel was fascinated by humans and desperately wanted to experience their world.
The upcoming film, directed by Rob Marshall, will include music from the original movie, plus new tracks developed by EGOT winner Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Rising star Jonah Hauer-King will be portraying Prince Eric.
Prince Eric fell in love with Ariel a few days after she saved him from drowning in the ocean.
Javier Bardem will be playing King Triton, Ariel’s protective father and ruler of the sea.
In the 1989 film, he had seven daughters and Ariel was the youngest of them.
Triton constantly warned Ariel to not swim to the surface because he viewed humans as “barbarians.”
Melissa McCarthy will be starring as the sea witch named Ursula.
Ursula used to live in the underwater palace but was banished and exiled. So, to get revenge against King Triton, she gave Ariel a potion that gave her legs and enabled her to be among the humans.
She also tricked the mermaid into sacrificing her beautiful voice.
According to Deadline, McCarthy’s version of Ursula will be Ariel’s “evil aunt.”
“Hamilton” and “Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs will voice Sebastian the crab.
Sebastian acted as a confidant to King Triton and kept tabs on Ariel for him in the original movie.
Diggs told Collider that he “worked harder on Sebastian probably than I have for any role in my life.”
“Room” and “Good Boys” star Jacob Tremblay will voice the fish named Flounder.
Flounder was loyal to Ariel and accompanied the mermaid on her adventures.
Actress and comedian Awkwafina will be voicing Scuttle the seagull.
In the 1989 movie, the clumsy bird considered himself an expert on humans and their inventions – like the fork, which he called a “dinglehopper.”
“The Undoing” star Noma Dumezweni will reportedly be playing a brand new character.
According to Deadline, the actress, who portrayed Hermione Granger in productions of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway and the West End, will play a character that wasn’t part of the animated “Little Mermaid” film.
“Get Even” star Jessica Alexander landed an undisclosed role in the film.