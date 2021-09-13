Search

Here’s the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ remake and who they’re playing

Olivia Singh
The little mermaid ariel and flounder
‘s animated version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ was released in 1989. Disney
“Grownish” star Halle Bailey will be starring as Ariel, the titular mermaid.
The little mermaid halle bailey as ariel
Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Disney
In the original movie, 16-year-old Ariel was fascinated by humans and desperately wanted to experience their world. 

The upcoming film, directed by Rob Marshall, will include music from the original movie, plus new tracks developed by EGOT winner Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Rising star Jonah Hauer-King will be portraying Prince Eric.
The little mermaid jonah hauer king as prince eric
Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Jemal Countess/WireImage; Disney
Prince Eric fell in love with Ariel a few days after she saved him from drowning in the ocean. 
Javier Bardem will be playing King Triton, Ariel’s protective father and ruler of the sea.
The little mermaid javier bardem as king triton
Javier Bardem stars as King Triton in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images; Disney
In the 1989 film, he had seven daughters and Ariel was the youngest of them.

Triton constantly warned Ariel to not swim to the surface because he viewed humans as “barbarians.”

Melissa McCarthy will be starring as the sea witch named Ursula.
The little mermaid melissa mccarthy as ursula
Melissa McCarthy stars as Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP; Disney
Ursula used to live in the underwater palace but was banished and exiled. So, to get revenge against King Triton, she gave Ariel a potion that gave her legs and enabled her to be among the humans.

She also tricked the mermaid into sacrificing her beautiful voice. 

According to Deadline, McCarthy’s version of Ursula will be Ariel’s “evil aunt.”

“Hamilton” and “Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs will voice Sebastian the crab.
The little mermaid daveed diggs as sebastian
Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Disney
Sebastian acted as a confidant to King Triton and kept tabs on Ariel for him in the original movie. 

Diggs told Collider that he “worked harder on Sebastian probably than I have for any role in my life.”

“Room” and “Good Boys” star Jacob Tremblay will voice the fish named Flounder.
The little mermaid jacob tremblay as flounder
Jacob Tremblay voices Flounder in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Leon Bennett/WireImage; Disney
Flounder was loyal to Ariel and accompanied the mermaid on her adventures. 
Actress and comedian Awkwafina will be voicing Scuttle the seagull.
The little mermaid awkwafina as scuttle
Awkwafina voices Scuttle in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Disney
In the 1989 movie, the clumsy bird considered himself an expert on humans and their inventions – like the fork, which he called a “dinglehopper.”
“The Undoing” star Noma Dumezweni will reportedly be playing a brand new character.
Noma dumezweni
Noma Dumezweni in January 2020. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
According to Deadline, the actress, who portrayed Hermione Granger in productions of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway and the West End, will play a character that wasn’t part of the animated “Little Mermaid” film. 
“Get Even” star Jessica Alexander landed an undisclosed role in the film.
Get even jessica alexander
Jessica Alexander on ‘Get Even.’ BBC
Deadline reported the casting news in March 2021.

Alexander was tight-lipped about who she’ll be portraying in the film, but shared screenshots of the article on Instagram with the caption: “things are starting to feel a lil different ……..”

